A memorial service for Barbara Jean Talbott of Kingston, Washington, will be held on September 17 at 3:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church on Bainbridge Island. Barbara was born on August 25, 1921, and died on July 1, 2022, at 100 years of age. She was preceded in death by Louis R. Talbott, her husband of sixty-six years, in 2014; and by her granddaughter Carrie in 2005.

