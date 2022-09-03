ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge Island, WA

kitsapdailynews.com

Bremerton to host huge event on 9-11

The annual 9/11 Sacrifice of Service celebration in Bremerton will pay tribute to first responders and military members who responded to the attacks in 2001, promote unity, and increase awareness of local public safety and emergency preparedness initiatives. “This event is a great venue to honor the heroes we lost...
BREMERTON, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Barbara Talbott

A memorial service for Barbara Jean Talbott of Kingston, Washington, will be held on September 17 at 3:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church on Bainbridge Island. Barbara was born on August 25, 1921, and died on July 1, 2022, at 100 years of age. She was preceded in death by Louis R. Talbott, her husband of sixty-six years, in 2014; and by her granddaughter Carrie in 2005.
KINGSTON, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Kenady appeals judge upholding COVID fines

The owner of That One Place in Port Orchard has appealed a judge’s decision to uphold $132,000 in fines handed down by the state for serving customers indoors during COVID restrictions. Craig Kenady’s appeal — called a petition to review — centers on administrative judge Jeffery A. Friedman’s decision...
PORT ORCHARD, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Poulsbo groups work together to recycle Styrofoam

Styrofoam is one of the most difficult plastics to recycle and is not accepted in curbside programs. But recently, three local organizations joined to keep nearly 1,000 cubic feet of Styrofoam out of landfills, collecting clean Styrofoam and transporting it to Kent using empty space inside a truck. Fishline Food...
POULSBO, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Trial set in shooting deaths of Olalla couple

The tentative trial date is set for mid-October in the case of a man suspected of killing an Olalla couple. Shaun Rose, 40, a convicted felon with previous charges of first-degree burglary and theft from 2021, is being held without bond and faces two counts of first-degree murder with aggravated circumstance for the killings of 51-year-olds Steven and Mina Shulz, owners of East 2 West Brewing in Olalla.
OLALLA, WA

