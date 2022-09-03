ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton to host huge event on 9-11

The annual 9/11 Sacrifice of Service celebration in Bremerton will pay tribute to first responders and military members who responded to the attacks in 2001, promote unity, and increase awareness of local public safety and emergency preparedness initiatives. “This event is a great venue to honor the heroes we lost...
BREMERTON, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Barbara Talbott

A memorial service for Barbara Jean Talbott of Kingston, Washington, will be held on September 17 at 3:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church on Bainbridge Island. Barbara was born on August 25, 1921, and died on July 1, 2022, at 100 years of age. She was preceded in death by Louis R. Talbott, her husband of sixty-six years, in 2014; and by her granddaughter Carrie in 2005.
KINGSTON, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Kenady appeals judge upholding COVID fines

The owner of That One Place in Port Orchard has appealed a judge’s decision to uphold $132,000 in fines handed down by the state for serving customers indoors during COVID restrictions. Craig Kenady’s appeal — called a petition to review — centers on administrative judge Jeffery A. Friedman’s decision...
PORT ORCHARD, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Poulsbo groups work together to recycle Styrofoam

Styrofoam is one of the most difficult plastics to recycle and is not accepted in curbside programs. But recently, three local organizations joined to keep nearly 1,000 cubic feet of Styrofoam out of landfills, collecting clean Styrofoam and transporting it to Kent using empty space inside a truck. Fishline Food...
POULSBO, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

SK beats inexperienced Kingston squad

Kingston’s volleyball team tested itself against much-larger South Kitsap in its season opener Sept. 6 after losing several key members from last season. “We are coming off a year where we lost about 90 percent of our offense from last year,” said coach Christopher Eaton, whose squad lost three sets to one.
KINGSTON, WA

