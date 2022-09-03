Read full article on original website
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
The Grand Tour star defends airing devastating James May crash
Richard Hammond has defended the decision to air the latest special of The Grand Tour, which includes footage of co-star James May's crash. During filming for the upcoming special, titled A Scandi Flick, May was hospitalised after crashing into the wall of a naval base whilst travelling at 75mph, with tests revealing he suffered a broken rib. Though he said the crash looked "dramatic", May has since said he was "basically okay".
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson shares stage 3 cancer diagnosis
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson has announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. The 37-year-old host, who welcomed her baby Mabel in 2020, told OK! that she went for a smear test in June where the doctor immediately noticed the signs, and she is now undergoing chemotherapy.
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
First trailer for Captain America star's Netflix war movie
All Quiet on the Western Front is getting a new film adaptation for Netflix, and the first trailer for it has just dropped. The novel, written by Erich Maria Remarque and originally published in 1929, tells the story of a group of young Germans who enlist in World War I after being captivated by the patriotic slogans.
Star Wars series The Acolyte lines up Anne Boleyn star to join cast
Star Wars: The Acolyte is ready to zap Jodie Turner-Smith into the galaxy far, far away. Famed for her strong turns in Queen & Slim and last year's groundbreaking Anne Boleyn, she's currently finalising a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the mystery-thriller series, according to Deadline. With a late-autumn...
Thor: Love and Thunder theory totally changes how you watch MCU movie
Thor: Love and Thunder split opinion when it arrived in cinemas earlier this summer and you might not fancy a rewatch on Disney+, but a new theory might give you a reason to take a second look at the MCU movie. The movie brought back Thor, Valkyrie and Korg to...
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story
Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
First look at Jodie Comer in new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch
The first look at Jodie Comer's new film The End We Start From has been unveiled. Based on the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter, the film is being directed by BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo and written by Succession's Alice Birch. Benedict Cumberbatch, previously revealed to be an...
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens
EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
First trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas director's Netflix movie with Jordan Peele
Netflix has dropped a spooktacular first look at The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick's new movie with Nope's Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild, which also reunites Peele with Keegan Michael-Key following their successful comedy partnership, is certainly giving us 'This Is Halloween' vibes in its first trailer. The animated...
Four more missing BBC programmes found.
Thats TV have acquired some lost Till Death Us Do Part episodes from over 50 years ago. This was once said to be the Queens favourite TV programme. I wonder if she'll be watching it on the Sky+ box that she has in her private sitting room. Nothing new has...
What We Do in the Shadows bosses break down surprise season 4 finale twist
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. What We Do in the Shadows star Mark Proksch and show producer Paul Simms have shared the details on the season four finale plot twists. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed the episode, specifically Proksch's character Colin...
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint left "gutted" over showrunner’s exit
House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint has opened up on the impact that Miguel Sapochnik's exit has had on him. Last week, it was announced that Sapochnik – behind the camera for some of the most spectacular, award-winning episodes of Game of Thrones – would scale back his role in House of the Dragon, stepping down as co-showrunner and director. He will maintain his executive producer credit moving forward.
Question of Sport loses millions of viewers after Sue Barker is replaced by Paddy McGuinness
The BBC sports quiz show was fronted by Sue, 66, from 1997 until last year when she was replaced by Paddy McGuinness, 49, with audience numbers dropping to an average of 850,000 this series, according to The Sun. One episode on August 19 peaked at 750,000, with the programme being...
Why lost Doctor Who episode made this big change
A Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen co-director has explained why the designs for certain characters were changed. The special release, which was made available on DVD and Blu-ray on September 5, is an animated recreation of 'The Abominable Snowmen' serial, which saw Patrick Troughton's Doctor arrive in 1930s Tibet to take on the Yeti and Great Intelligence.
Exclusive: Andrea Bocelli recorded a new holiday album, 'A Family Christmas,' with his kids
Andrea Bocelli, his son Matteo and daughter Virginia exclusively reveal to USA TODAY that their new holiday album "A Family Christmas" is out Oct. 21.
