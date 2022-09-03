ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 54

judy van coevering
5d ago

why weren't residents of the villages arrested??? why isn't it justice for ALL???? waste of money that could go to veterans or children who are suffering in florida

Reply(1)
40
LEFT is Right_RIGHT is Wrong!!!
4d ago

DeSantis doesn’t realize felons vote Republican, so he should let them vote😏After all, they too are filled with hate/rage, selfish wants, and believe the government is corrupt!

Reply(2)
23
Jack
3d ago

MORE American tax dollars down the drain in order to blame 20 people for a MULTI-million dollar LIE. Florida sure does know how to pick the WORST money managers as Governor. MAYBE this year ...

Reply
15
Related
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Brandes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Voter Registration#Election State#Local Election#Constitutional Amendment#Republican
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NBC News

NBC News

458K+
Followers
54K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy