Faith briefs: Spaghetti dinner, dinner theater

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
Ridgeway Church of God plans spaghetti dinner on Sept. 9

Ridgeway Church of God at 1380 Park Avenue East in Mansfield will be holding a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts and drinks. The cost is a donation.

For more information, email ridgewaycog@aol.com.

Dinner theater production set for next Saturday

Faith Productions and Living Waters Restoration Center Inc. (L.W.R.C.) will present “Everybody Doing Their Own Thing” — a live dinner theater play by Helen Vaughn Black — on Sept. 10 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. Fourth St., Mansfield.

Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. There will be prizes for the best dressed. For more information, call 567-274-2862. Proceeds will benefit the L.W. R. C. scholarship fund.

Get the word out

As a public service, the Mansfield News Journal will publish news of events for area houses of worship at no charge. Those who would like to have an announcement published on the Saturday faith page should send the information by email to yournews@mansfieldnewsjournal.com, no later than the Tuesday before the Saturday print date. Submissions may include concerts, special services, new services, rummage/bake sales, fundraising events, guest speakers, new pastor and other events. Publication of the free submissions is subject to space and other considerations and is not guaranteed.

Comments / 0

 

Mansfield News Journal

