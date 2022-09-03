Business briefs: Savor & Sip invite, Mechanics Bank promotion

Food industry businesses encouraged to participate in Savor & Sip event

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning its sixth annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business. There is no charge for chamber member businesses to provide tastings. A non-member rate is also available.

The Savor & Sip event is a celebration of all things culinary in our area, from mouth-watering appetizers, entrees, desserts, pastries and beverages from some of the area's finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries, delis and beverage companies. There will also be entertainment and a silent auction happening throughout the evening, allowing attendees to bid on a large selection of items.

This event is limited to 550 guests and is typically a sell-out crowd. Entry for attendees is $20 per person when registered by Oct. 11. Attendees will enjoy food samples from more than 20 food vendors and a cash bar will also be available.

To participate in this event as a food vendor, call 419-522-3211 or email Lisa Duckworth at lduckworth@richlandareachamber.com. Attendees are encouraged to register via the event calendar at richlandareachamber.com.

Mechanics Bank announces promotion

Mark Masters, president and CEO of Mechanics Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Angie Williams to vice president, lead branch manager. Williams joined Mechanics in 1999 as a customer service representative and has served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including assistant branch manager, branch manager, and in her current role as lead branch manager.

In addition to continuing as the Lexington Office manager, Williams' responsibilities as a vice president include serving all nine Mechanics locations as their operations and customer support liaison.