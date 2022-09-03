ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Business briefs: Savor & Sip invite, Mechanics Bank promotion

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago

Food industry businesses encouraged to participate in Savor & Sip event

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning its sixth annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business. There is no charge for chamber member businesses to provide tastings. A non-member rate is also available.

The Savor & Sip event is a celebration of all things culinary in our area, from mouth-watering appetizers, entrees, desserts, pastries and beverages from some of the area's finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries, delis and beverage companies. There will also be entertainment and a silent auction happening throughout the evening, allowing attendees to bid on a large selection of items.

This event is limited to 550 guests and is typically a sell-out crowd. Entry for attendees is $20 per person when registered by Oct. 11. Attendees will enjoy food samples from more than 20 food vendors and a cash bar will also be available.

To participate in this event as a food vendor, call 419-522-3211 or email Lisa Duckworth at lduckworth@richlandareachamber.com. Attendees are encouraged to register via the event calendar at richlandareachamber.com.

Mechanics Bank announces promotion

Mark Masters, president and CEO of Mechanics Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Angie Williams to vice president, lead branch manager. Williams joined Mechanics in 1999 as a customer service representative and has served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including assistant branch manager, branch manager, and in her current role as lead branch manager.

In addition to continuing as the Lexington Office manager, Williams' responsibilities as a vice president include serving all nine Mechanics locations as their operations and customer support liaison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield, OH
Lifestyle
Richland County, OH
Business
City
Mansfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
County
Richland County, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Mansfield, OH
Business
Richland County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mechanics Bank#Bakery#Briefs#Food Truck#Food Industry#Food Drink#Savor Sip Auction#The Savor Sip
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy