Myrtle Beach, SC

Rent averages have jumped since last year in Myrtle Beach. Here’s by how much

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
 5 days ago

Rent prices for apartments have changed over the last year in markets across the country, and it hasn’t been any different in Myrtle Beach.

Average rent for studio apartments has increased by 82% since 2021, making it $1,760, according to updated figures on Rent.com, which allows users to check rent prices from anywhere in the United States.

For one bedroom apartments, average rent is now $1,698, a 30% increase. In 2022, two bedroom apartments are 36% more expensive at $1,817, according to the site.

The average rent for three bedroom apartments have jumped to $1,980, a 31% increase from last year.

Carolyn Engel
4d ago

yep pricing the locals out of their area for the wealthy who want the live near the ocean. I was paying 800 for my studio and now it's 1200 for the same place. 400 dollar increase I live and work within a mile of my job and now if it goes up again in December when the lease is up I'll have to move

5
Carolyn Ohms
4d ago

Something doesn't add up. The figures in this article state that rent for a studio exceeds the rent for a 1 bedroom: Average rent for studio apartments has increased by 82% since 2021, making it $1,760, according to updated figures on Rent.com...For one bedroom apartments, average rent is now $1,698, a 30% increase."

The Sun News

