Rent averages have jumped since last year in Myrtle Beach. Here’s by how much

Rent prices for apartments have changed over the last year in markets across the country, and it hasn’t been any different in Myrtle Beach.

Average rent for studio apartments has increased by 82% since 2021, making it $1,760, according to updated figures on Rent.com, which allows users to check rent prices from anywhere in the United States.

For one bedroom apartments, average rent is now $1,698, a 30% increase. In 2022, two bedroom apartments are 36% more expensive at $1,817, according to the site.

The average rent for three bedroom apartments have jumped to $1,980, a 31% increase from last year.