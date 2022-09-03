Read full article on original website
Long Beach Poly Football Coach Stephen Barbee Wins Rams, Chargers Awards
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly football coach Stephen Barbee is not a big fan of the limelight. Any time he’s complimented or recognized, he pivots the credit to his players or his coaches. As the Jackrabbits have gotten off to a 3-0 start and are in the top five in the state rankings, he’s going to have a hard time avoiding the spotlight.
Long Beach High School Girls’ Tennis Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. With the start of the tennis season coming up, we took a trip...
Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Four
With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
PREVIEW: Wilson Bruins Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. There will be a lot of new faces in the pool and on the deck for the Bruins this year after a host of decorated seniors graduated and Zach Polmanteer has taken over as head coach.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 2
All matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
PREVIEW: Millikan Rams Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Last season, the Millikan Rams had a strong senior core leading the way, giving the Rams both experience and chemistry in the pool. After saying goodbye to that formidable group and saying hello to a brand new head coach, things will mostly need to start from scratch in 2022.
PREVIEW: Wilson vs. St. Anthony, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. Wilson and St. Anthony are only separated by thee miles but they’ll have to travel a...
JP Crawford Sponsors Lakewood High Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Lakewood High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Lancers alum and current MLB star JP Crawford. Crawford graduated in 2013 after a standout Moore League career, and was drafted straight out of high school. The 2020 Golden Glover is in his sixth MLB season with a very bright future. The Crawford legacy runs deep at Lakewood, where JP’s sisters Eliza and Julia were standouts on the softball and volleyball teams.
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Football
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The pleasant surprise of the Moore League will look to improve to 4-0 on Thursday night, as the Cabrillo Jaguars will visit Lynwood High for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Jags have been great this year, outsourcing opponents...
Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Poly For Dominant Moore League Start
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Lakewood won the 2021 Moore League girls’ volleyball championship in dominant fashion, and the Lancers look poised to do it again. Following a strong nonleague start to the season which saw them sweep Mater Dei, the Lancers opened Moore League play with a dominant sweep of Long Beach Poly on the road 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.
LB in NFL: Long Beach Poly Still Producing New NFL Talent as 2022 Season Kicks Off
The 2022 NFL season kicks off this weekend and once again Long Beach will have several representatives on NFL rosters. Some veteran stalwarts like Joel Bitonio and Marcedes Lewis are still with the same organizations while other big names were on the move this offseason. Long Beach Poly. Perhaps the...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Phoenix Tusa, Long Beach Poly Football. Senior lineman Phoenix Tusa came up...
kvta.com
The Heat Was A Bear In Simi Valley Saturday
Simi Valley police were called to a home in their city shortly after 6 PM Saturday to a report of a black bear in a backyard. With the high temperature in Simi at 104 Saturday the bear decided to take a dip in the family swimming pool and and go through their trash cans for something to eat.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa
Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Friday that they had contained 37% of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Route Fire near Castaic Lake has burned through 5,200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures since the fire began two days ago. While no...
foxla.com
Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
How a thermal heat belt in Malibu caused 30 degree difference in temps just 1 mile apart
On Wednesday night, a thermal heat belt in Malibu caused temperatures to rise to 98 degrees on the northwest side of Pepperdine University's campus, but on the southeastern side of the campus, temperatures hovered at around 71 degrees. "I don't know what we're going through, but I do not love it," Kaili Gregory told CBSLA. Gregory had just finished a surfing session and said that anywhere away from the beach has just been too hot in the overnight hours. "Oh my gosh, it was blistering hot. I could never get it cool down, hence why I'm at the beach today," Gregory said. In the...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
