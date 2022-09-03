Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Jobs for Mebane, Capital Projects, and Chapel Hill Housing
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including a jobs announcement for Mebane, Capital Projects in Orange County, and the need for housing in Chapel Hill.
cbs17
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a school earlier in the day. An initial statement from the school to parents called for a 10:45 a.m. release of all students following a “medical crisis” on the campus of Wendell Middle School. A spokesperson from the Wake County Public School system said no further details were able to be shared.
A ‘B’ grade for Waffle House: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Sept. 6)
Dirty kitchen equipment was a common problem for Triangle restaurants this week.
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: September 6-9
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As we enter the first full week of September, more...
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Opioid Advisory Committee, General Assembly Priorities, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed the Board of Commissioners forming a new Opioid Advisory Committee, the county’s recommended priorities for the next session of the general assembly, and more. Podcast: Play in...
Rockingham County drivers no longer required to conduct emissions inspections
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Starting November, Rockingham County drivers will no longer be required to conduct annual emissions inspections. The county is one of three to join 78 other North Carolina counties not required to hold the tests. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the U.S. Environmental...
neusenews.com
N.C. State Fair announces Home Chef Challenge
RALEIGH -- The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
elonnewsnetwork.com
38 students receive citations from town of Elon police
Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
Raleigh News & Observer
A ‘bucket of bones’ is great, but hungry NC college students are getting more
Get most college graduates together 20 years after turning the tassel and the talk will invariably turn to memories of a favorite professor, a lost love, that time they got drunk at a party and ended up with a lamp shape on their head. Oh, so I’m the only one,...
cbs17
10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Hosting Second Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival
The Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting community members of all ages to the second annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Saturday, September 10. The potential make-up date is Sunday, September 11. The festival will take place at 1015 Andrews Store Road in Pittsboro and hopes to help participants “express their creativity by creating a masterpiece.”
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Housing, Tourism, and Drake Maye
In today’s news: Chapel Hill tackles housing needs, Orange County sees rising tourism, and Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye wins all the awards.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former NC high school English teacher accused of statutory rape
SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) — A Johnston County Public Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of statutory rape of a child younger than 15. Amanda Doll, 37, was booked into jail on September 2nd, 2022. That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position. Johnston County Public Schools...
Shopping carts creating hazards in North Carolina city
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
carolinianuncg.com
The North Carolina Folk Festival Is Almost Here
As the year draws closer to an end, we approach the September dates for the Fifth Annual North Carolina Folk Festival. The venue features many local artisans, food trucks, music and community. For newcomers, it may seem like an expensive, difficult experience to navigate, but the reality is more welcoming than many may realize. Here’s what to know going into the North Carolina Folk Festival.
alamancenews.com
Mebane Sheetz to close for about 5 months
Drivers looking for a place to refuel or stock up on snacks around Mebane will need to take a detour for a few months. Starting September 19, the Sheetz located off I-85/40 at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane will be closed for about five months for remodeling, a store manager there confirmed Tuesday for The Alamance News.
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director, Extraordinary Ventures
Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures Lisa Kaylie visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed their mission and the upcoming Inclusive Employment Summit to help connect businesses with workers with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill Carrboro. Podcast: Play...
