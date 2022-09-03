ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

cbs17

Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a school earlier in the day. An initial statement from the school to parents called for a 10:45 a.m. release of all students following a “medical crisis” on the campus of Wendell Middle School. A spokesperson from the Wake County Public School system said no further details were able to be shared.
WENDELL, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: September 6-9

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As we enter the first full week of September, more...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

N.C. State Fair announces Home Chef Challenge

RALEIGH -- The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

38 students receive citations from town of Elon police

Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
ELON, NC
cbs17

10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Hosting Second Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival

The Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting community members of all ages to the second annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Saturday, September 10. The potential make-up date is Sunday, September 11. The festival will take place at 1015 Andrews Store Road in Pittsboro and hopes to help participants “express their creativity by creating a masterpiece.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former NC high school English teacher accused of statutory rape

SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) — A Johnston County Public Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of statutory rape of a child younger than 15. Amanda Doll, 37, was booked into jail on September 2nd, 2022. That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position. Johnston County Public Schools...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shopping carts creating hazards in North Carolina city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinianuncg.com

The North Carolina Folk Festival Is Almost Here

As the year draws closer to an end, we approach the September dates for the Fifth Annual North Carolina Folk Festival. The venue features many local artisans, food trucks, music and community. For newcomers, it may seem like an expensive, difficult experience to navigate, but the reality is more welcoming than many may realize. Here’s what to know going into the North Carolina Folk Festival.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane Sheetz to close for about 5 months

Drivers looking for a place to refuel or stock up on snacks around Mebane will need to take a detour for a few months. Starting September 19, the Sheetz located off I-85/40 at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane will be closed for about five months for remodeling, a store manager there confirmed Tuesday for The Alamance News.
MEBANE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director, Extraordinary Ventures

Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures Lisa Kaylie visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed their mission and the upcoming Inclusive Employment Summit to help connect businesses with workers with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill Carrboro. Podcast: Play...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

