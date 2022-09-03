ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Ahwatukee Foothills News

Allison Gould embracing opportunity with DV Volleyball

Allison Gould was determined to make a good first impression at Desert Vista when she and her family moved to Arizona from Chicago last year, just before her junior season. She didn’t waste any time introducing herself to first-year coach Audra Slemmer during the Thunder’s first summer open gym session. Slemmer joked Gould barely let her walk through the gym doors before she was greeted with a wide smile, outreached hand and an infectious personality.
pistolsfiringblog.com

How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State

OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters

As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
Phoenix New Times

Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For

September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
kyma.com

Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
AZFamily

Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Cooler weather for Thursday, but what about Hurricane Kay?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have a #FIRSTALERT in place for extreme heat this Wednesday. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place across the Valley through 8 p.m. tonight. We also have another day of high ozone. We’ve already started to feel a push of tropical moisture out ahead of Hurricane “Kay” churning south of Cabo. Tonight, expect lots of high clouds with lows in the mid 80′s. For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies and feeling pretty muggy out there with highs still in the triple digits, around 103. On Friday, expect cooler conditions, cloudy, and a chance of rain in the evening hours if we get a break in the cloud cover during the day.
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Neighbors score Upper Canyon win for Chandler Boulevard

Residents of three far-west Ahwatukee communities scored a victory last week as the developers of the massive Upper Canyon subdivision dropped their efforts to avoid widening South Chandler Boulevard to five lanes. The surprise announcement at the Phoenix Planning Commission’s Sept. 1 monthly meeting means homeowners in Calabria, Promontory and...
gilbertsunnews.com

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022

A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
