12news.com
Cortez High School football team snaps 50-game losing streak
The Cortez Colts beat Coronado in their season opener, the team's 1st win since 2016! We heard from the team who say they loved the taste of victory and want more.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Allison Gould embracing opportunity with DV Volleyball
Allison Gould was determined to make a good first impression at Desert Vista when she and her family moved to Arizona from Chicago last year, just before her junior season. She didn’t waste any time introducing herself to first-year coach Audra Slemmer during the Thunder’s first summer open gym session. Slemmer joked Gould barely let her walk through the gym doors before she was greeted with a wide smile, outreached hand and an infectious personality.
pistolsfiringblog.com
How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State
OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hiker dies after group runs out of water halfway through Arizona hike, officials say
A hiker died after his group ran out of water halfway through their Arizona hike, media reports say. The Scottsdale Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, after receiving a call about possible heat exhaustion on Spur Cross Trailhead near Cave Creek, Fox 10 reported.
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
Phoenix New Times
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecast
Farmer's Almanac has released a free, detailed long-range weather forecast for September and October 2022 for Phoenix. With back-to-school season in full effect, it might help to know what mother nature has in store for us.
kyma.com
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Cooler weather for Thursday, but what about Hurricane Kay?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have a #FIRSTALERT in place for extreme heat this Wednesday. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place across the Valley through 8 p.m. tonight. We also have another day of high ozone. We’ve already started to feel a push of tropical moisture out ahead of Hurricane “Kay” churning south of Cabo. Tonight, expect lots of high clouds with lows in the mid 80′s. For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies and feeling pretty muggy out there with highs still in the triple digits, around 103. On Friday, expect cooler conditions, cloudy, and a chance of rain in the evening hours if we get a break in the cloud cover during the day.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Neighbors score Upper Canyon win for Chandler Boulevard
Residents of three far-west Ahwatukee communities scored a victory last week as the developers of the massive Upper Canyon subdivision dropped their efforts to avoid widening South Chandler Boulevard to five lanes. The surprise announcement at the Phoenix Planning Commission’s Sept. 1 monthly meeting means homeowners in Calabria, Promontory and...
gilbertsunnews.com
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
