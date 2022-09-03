PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have a #FIRSTALERT in place for extreme heat this Wednesday. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place across the Valley through 8 p.m. tonight. We also have another day of high ozone. We’ve already started to feel a push of tropical moisture out ahead of Hurricane “Kay” churning south of Cabo. Tonight, expect lots of high clouds with lows in the mid 80′s. For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies and feeling pretty muggy out there with highs still in the triple digits, around 103. On Friday, expect cooler conditions, cloudy, and a chance of rain in the evening hours if we get a break in the cloud cover during the day.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO