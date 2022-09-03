Read full article on original website
Iowa Boulevard traffic reduced to two lanes beginning Thursday
Beginning Thursday, Iowa Boulevard will be two-lane by McDonald’s until further notice while workers repair a slide area. John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.
Visit Vicksburg 2023 Tourism Grant Program now accepting applications
Visit Vicksburg is accepting applications for its 2023 Tourism Grant Program (TGP). This program assists festivals, events, attractions and organizations that impact tourism in Warren County. “We hope the grant program will help our partners draw more visitors to Vicksburg,” said Laura Beth Strickland, executive director. “We have researched other...
Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs
One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
Rose Mae Cefalu Allison
Rose Mae Cefalu Allison was born February 24, 1929, to the union of the late Charles Anthony Cefalu and Mary Theresa Giordano Cefalu in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was the third born of eleven children. Rose attended Annunciation Catholic School and graduated from Bogalusa High School. She then attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she met James W. Allison. They married and lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oxford, Mississippi and Natchez, Mississippi while she worked as a secretary supporting the two as he went to medical school. After two years of living in Berchtesgaden, Germany, they finally settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi where they had five children. They were married for thirty-two years.
Shootout in Bovina business parking lot leads to arrest
A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
Old Post Files Sept. 7, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mr. and Mrs. J.M....
Old Courthouse Museum offering “fee free” Saturdays for teachers
From 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays in September, the Old Court House Museum is offering fee free days for teachers. Bubba Bolm, who serves as the museum curator, said he is hoping this will be an incentive to get teachers in. “It’s been a while since we have...
Suspect who fled with toddler is apprehended in Yazoo County
Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
Volleyball roundup: Vicksburg, Warren Central score region victories
Vicksburg High has won two volleyball region championships in a row, and seems to be cruising toward a third. The Missy Gators took control early in all three sets Tuesday, and steamrolled Forest Hill 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-15) for its third consecutive victory. Vicksburg (6-2, 3-0 MHSAA Region 6-5A) is...
Vicksburg Police Department Reports: auto theft, aggravated assault and grand larceny
On Sept. 1 at 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Uptown Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd., in reference to an auto theft. The victim stated someone stole his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck. According to the victim, the vehicle was locked but the keys were inside. This case is under...
Big Foot: St. Aloysius’ Brister turns heads with booming punts
Whenever he comes on the field to punt, St. Aloysius’ Jake Brister takes a look at the opponent’s coverage and smiles. “A lot of times I see the return man up close and I’m like, ‘I’m going to send it over his head,’” Brister said with a laugh.
Vicksburg man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Robert Earl Wheatley, 43, of Vicksburg was arrested Thursday after his vehicle was stopped for a traffic offense in the area of Clay St. and Mission 66. A search of his vehicle was conducted by a Vicksburg Police K-9 officer and he was found to be in possession of approximately 3.2 grams of methamphetamine.
VPD arrests Vicksburg man for shooting incident at BG Jr. convenience store
Eric Jackson, Jr., 23 of Vicksburg, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Sunday shooting incident that occurred at the BG Jr. convenience store, 4110 Clay St., on Friday. During the incident, Jackson reportedly shot at another man in front of the store. The intended victim was not injured.
Vicksburg’s Knight, WC’s Beard share Post’s Athlete of the Week award
The Vicksburg Post’s inaugural Athlete of the Week contest wound up crowning the Athletes of the Week. After two days of online voting by readers of the Post, Vicksburg High football player DeCorey Knight and Warren Central volleyball player Skylar Beard finished tied with 398 votes apiece, and will share the award.
Martha “Lady” Mary McNamara
Miss Martha “Lady” Mary McNamara, formerly of 1803 Grove Street in Vicksburg,. passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, Mississippi on. September 02, 2022, shortly after celebrating her 100th birthday. “Lady” was last surviving member of her close-knit family of 11 siblings. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier’s Academy for Girls in 1941. She began her distinguished, 46 year professional career shortly thereafter, working at the Mississippi River Commission and ultimately as the personal secretary to the Commanding Generals. For her entire life and until her passing, she remained the epitome of her namesake; always genteel, gracious, refined and soft spoken but equally as independent, smart and strong. The numerous nieces and nephews that she leaves behind will always and fondly remember Lady’s smile , wit, gentle laugh and her signature red hair. The family extends its most sincere and heartfelt thanks to Deputy Director Felichia Fields, her faithful CNA Latasha, Kindred Hospice Care, and all of the very special individuals that provided such thoughtful care to Lady during her stay at St. Catherine’s. A funeral service is currently planned for 10 AM on Friday, September 09, 2022, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home Chapel, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg.
Vicksburg High School named Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:
Who’s Hot
Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter, a former Warren Central star, caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and had 125 all-purpose yards in a 28-14 win over Mississippi College on Saturday. Shorter also had two tackles.
Four Down Territory: Gators and Vikings play a special (teams) game; Alcorn and MSU go long
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their football rivalry on Friday night with a game that...
