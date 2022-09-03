Photos: Chandler dominates from start to finish in 63-7 victory against Cathedral Catholic
All photos by Steven Silva
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- Chandler junior quarterback Dylan Raiola made his much anticipated debut on Friday night and helped deliver the Wolves a 63-7 victory over Cathedral Catholic.
After turning the ball over on downs during their first possession, the Wolves bounced back and scored touchdowns on six of their next seven drives.
Check out all the photos from the game below.
