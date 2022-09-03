ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Chandler dominates from start to finish in 63-7 victory against Cathedral Catholic

By Bodie De Silva
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8o7b_0hghghDG00

All photos by Steven Silva

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- Chandler junior quarterback Dylan Raiola made his much anticipated debut on Friday night and helped deliver the Wolves a 63-7 victory over Cathedral Catholic.

After turning the ball over on downs during their first possession, the Wolves bounced back and scored touchdowns on six of their next seven drives.

Check out all the photos from the game below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AqPg_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDj5c_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abStm_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSwSs_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iMW4_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzEBe_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9trE_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APMRS_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DIIs_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6wgH_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyEb2_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr7U9_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiPOQ_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsUGh_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpuL0_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UQoC_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Jg9i_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FViB6_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCFlB_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAk1m_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxaQI_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAOUf_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMXry_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5RfC_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QPYQ_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mKUz_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbMJa_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ne6d_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jDNr_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345O4J_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NN5dc_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00o81I_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TC1Zw_0hghghDG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8Lfw_0hghghDG00

