ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Succession’ Star Matthew Macfadyen Gets Thumbs Up For ‘Stonehouse’ Work From Co-Star, Wife Keeley Hawes

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, who stole the rug from under the warring Roys by betraying wife Shiv last season, has got the seal of approval for his performance in upcoming drama Stonehouse from his real-life wife and co-star Keeley Hawes .

Macfadyen has earned plaudits worldwide and been twice Emmy nominated for his portrayal of seemingly spineless Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s award-winning comedy-drama. Next he will appear on screen playing another wriggly character, the 1970s-era British politician John Stonehouse, who famously faked his own death in Florida in 1974, leaving a pile of clothes on the beach in Miami, only to turn up in Melbourne, Australia, where he was spotted by police, arrested and shipped back to the UK.

Macfadyen will co-star with Hawes – one of the UK’s most recognisable actresses with roles in It’s A Sin , Bodyguard and The Durrells – as Stonehouse and his wife, and Hawes has revealed that acting alongside her husband was a delight.

“We just had far too nice a time,” Hawes told The Guardian this weekend. “There’s this feeling of: ‘They’re married, how’s this going to be?’ Ultimately, he’s an actor that I would have loved to work with anyway. So yes, it was a joy.”

The couple first met when they both appeared in BBC spy drama Spooks (titled MI-5 in the US) two decades ago. Since then, both have achieved great success, although Hawes has stressed that she had to start her own production company to ensure she continued creating roles for herself and other actresses her age.

She told The Guardian , “I thought, well, if I want to keep working, I’m going to have to be proactive about it. I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I can talk to writers and do what I’m doing, but it’s still about creating work for me and other women my age, and being as diverse as possible. Because we still need change in the industry.”

Hawes’s company has made her next project, a BBC drama Crossfire , which sees her cast as a mother on a family holiday forced to protect her children, after a sniper starts shooting at a luxurious holiday resort.

Stonehouse will be shown on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX, set to launch later this autumn and replace ITV’s current Hub. It will come to Britbox in the US.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Reality Series Rebooted At Fox

Fox is breeding another reality series reboot. The network is bringing back dating format Farmer Wants a Wife. The series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008. Fox Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The show is centered around a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse. Fox’s new take is produced by Fremantle-backed Eureka, which is on an unscripted tear with series such as ABC’s Holy Moley and CBS’ upcoming The Real Love Boat. The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Bay’ Heading To Peacock; Upcoming Season Featuring Maxwell Caulfield, Stephen Schnetzer, Joe Lando & More

EXCLUSIVE: Fans of The Bay can now find the digital sudser on Peacock. The multi-camera serial drama is currently in production on 20 all-new episodes that will be released later this year, marking the completion of its 100th episode. Today, the cast and crew will commemorate the milestone while on location in Sun Valley, CA. Filmed on location in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, the new episodes star Daytime Emmy winners Kristos Andrews (Survive the Game) and Karrueche Tran (Claws, Bel-Air) as super couple Pete and Vivian Garrett, as well as Daytime Emmy winners Mary Beth Evans (Days of Our Lives) as Sara Garrett,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Zazie Beetz To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’

Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz has been tapped as a lead in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. 2022 HBO Max Series & Pilot Orders Beetz is believed to be playing...
MOVIES
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2022: Outstanding Comedy Series — Is An ‘Abbott’ Win Elementary As ABC?

Six of the eight nominees in this category have been previously nominated, but only two, Ted Lasso and Hacks, were among the nominees last year. The shows dominated the comedy categories with Lasso picking up seven Emmys including the top one, and Hacks emerging triumphant in the all-important writing, directing and Lead Actress contests. With six more contenders, will Lasso and Hacks be dominant on Emmy night once again, especially now that they are in their second seasons and no longer the new guys on the block? Both Barry and Curb Your Enthusiasm are, like Hacks, also from HBO/HBO Max,...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Deadline

BFI Inclusion Boss Jen Smith To Oversee New Film & TV Anti-Bullying Body

The UK film and TV sector’s new body to tackle bullying and harassment is ramping up by appointing BFI Director of Culture and Inclusion Jen Smith as Interim CEO on secondment. The Independent Stands Authority (ISA), which has financial backing from all major UK broadcasters and Sky, will formalize the ISA’s remit, structure and establish funding arrangements for 2024 launch. Smith will also seek to broaden the ISA’s scope to those working in music, theater, fashion and advertising, the body said. Developed in partnership with the BFI, Bafta, Time’s Up UK and its Chair Heather Rabbatts, the ISA meets long-time calls to establish...
MOVIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin. On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table. “I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series,...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
John Stonehouse
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Keeley Hawes
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
Deadline

Lea Michele Makes ‘Funny Girl’ Debut Tonight Free Of Critics (For Now); First-Look Photos Unveiled

EXCLUSIVE: Lea Michele will be making her public debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl tonight, but don’t expect reviews tomorrow. A production spokesperson tells Deadline exclusively that while critics will be accommodated who want to review – or, rather, re-review – the musical with its new star, the accommodations won’t be made for a few weeks. According to the spokesperson, producers will wait to open the show to reviewers once the full company, including Michele and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, have had a “brief time to perform together.” While Michele and Feldshuh begin tonight, some of the other...
MOVIES
Deadline

Neil Gaiman Slaps Back At Elon Musk For Criticizing Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ — Update

UPDATED, 7:45 AM: Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is not taking Elon Musk’s criticism of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting down. In a tweet Tuesday that has gone viral, Gaiman wrote, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.” Gaiman’s comment came after Musk slammed Amazon’s LOTR: The Rings Of Power, saying “Tolkien is turning over his grave,” as Musk is attempting to exit his proposed $44BN takeover of Twitter and amid an ongoing feud with Amazon...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Poised To Join Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) is finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte, sources tell Deadline. Reps for Lucasfilm and Turner-Smith declined comment. So far Stenberg, who is playing the lead, is the only confirmed cast member for the Star Wars universe project from Leslye Headland. Details about characters, including the one played by Turner-Smith, are being kept under wraps. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era, Disney+ said...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Roys#Hbo#British#Guardian#Spooks#Ens
Deadline

‘Gentleman Jack’ Producer Lookout Point Behind South African Adaptation Of ‘Devil’s Peak’ With Expanded Media

Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point and South African player Expanded Media Productions are adapting Deon Meyer’s bestseller Devil’s Peak into a five-part series for M-Net. Set in Cape Town, the thriller is being adapted by Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton and follows talented but broken Detective Benny Griessel, who is tasked with tracking down a righteous vigilante killer whose crimes are capturing the imagination of the city. Benny and grieving father Thobela are brought into the orbit of trapped mother Christine, who is willing to do anything to achieve a better life for herself and her daughter, and the fates of these...
WORLD
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Paramount+ Drops New Trailer & Images From Sylvester Stallone Drama

In a couple of years, Sylvester Stallone’s mafio capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi is “gonna own this city.” The city is Tulsa, and the drama is Tulsa King, the latest series for Paramount+ from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter (The Sopranos), who also serves as showrunner and writer. It follows Manfredi after he is released from prison and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Big Deal’: U.S. Version Of Irish Variety Competition Series In The Works At Fox As ‘Fame Or Fortune’

EXCLUSIVE: A variety competition format first trialed in Ireland as part of Fox’s international formats fund is on its way to the U.S. The Big Deal, which aired on Ireland’s Virgin Media Television as the first show to come out of the Fox Alternative Entertainment scheme, is now in the works for Fox in the States. Fox Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Deadline understands that it will be known as Fame or Fortune in the U.S. and it is currently in the development stage. The six-part series features variety acts performing for the judges, with each offered a deal to either accept a...
WORLD
Deadline

‘RHOP’ Season 7 Cast Photos Revealed As Trailer Drops With Return Of OG Housewife

The cherry blossoms are blooming which means that The Real Housewives of Potomac are coming back to television. Bravo has confirmed that Season 7 of the franchise will premiere on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a 75-minute supersized episode. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are returning as full-time housewives with the cast remaining unchanged from the previous season. However, Season 7 will see the return of OG housewife Charisse Jackson Jordan as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake. The trailer for the new...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Teletubbies’ Reboot With Tituss Burgess, Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Princess Power’ Join Netflix’s Preschool Slate

Teletubbies are making a return. A new, animated incarnation of the popular British kids series, narrated by Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), will premiere on Netflix Nov. 14. The project was announced as part of the streamer’s fall preschool slate, which also includes Princess Power, a new animated series based on the New York Times bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, as well as the previously announced Spirit Rangers, inspired by stories from Native American tribes and landscapes of American national parks. Returning series on the roster include  CoComelon, Gabby’s Dollhouse and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’ Revamps Format Ahead Of Season 8

There will be some changes when Season 8 of Fox’s The Masked Singer premieres later this month. Under the new format announced today by the network, each episode of the celebrity singing contest will feature the usual knock-out performances by elaborately disguised celebrities, but for the first time, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show. That celebrity will get a front row seat in the Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

The Little Liars will be back. HBO Max has renewed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the new series debuted five years after the original Pretty Little Liars series ended, focusing on new characters in the new fictional town of Millwood, PA and with multiple references to iconic horror movies (think Carrie and the original Halloween). “We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Viewers have embraced our new...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lea Michele: First Images, Video Of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut, Broadway Curtain Call

As you might have heard, Lea Michele made her Funny Girl debut last night, taking the stage at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to six standing ovations, a bouquet of white roses and through plenty of curtain call tears. Among those in attendance at the performance – which also marked the debut of Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, the role Jane Lynch originated in this revival – were Drew Barrymore, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Ryan Murphy, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace and fashion designer Thom Browne. Check out the first-performance and curtain call photos and a video below,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy