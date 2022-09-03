40-Year-Old Miguel Alejandro Morales Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Encinal (Encinal, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday morning.
The officials stated that the crash occurred on north of [..]
More Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Houston Accident News
- Recent San Antonio Accident News
- Recent Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Texas Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Texas? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0