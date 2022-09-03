ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

N’Golo Kanté hoping to clarify future soon, pushing for Barcelona?

N’Golo Kanté’s lost season rumbles on quite lostly, with the 31-year-old midfielder not likely to return for a while yet, despite recently rejoining the team for warm-weather training in Abu Dhabi. Kanté underwent hamstring surgery in mid-October, and with an expected four-month rehab prognosis, isn’t expected to be back playing until the spring.
SB Nation

Klopp Downplays Impact Of Impending Julian Ward Departure

When Michael Edwards stepped down after a superb run as Liverpool FC’s Sporting Director, most people seemed cautiously optimistic that Julian Ward, his handpicked replacement, would be able to carry the torch as Liverpool looked to retool to stay competitive. So, it was quite a shock last month when news broke that Ward would step down from the role this coming summer.
SB Nation

Friday - Monday December 23rd-26th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Graham Potter confirms Wesley Fofana injury setback, looking to restart season with a win

After a nearly six-week winter World Cup break, Chelsea are back. Well, in a few days, on Tuesday, when we take on AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, the break hasn’t quite healed the (physical) wounds in the squad, and most of those who were injured, remain injured, with Wesley Fofana suffering a setback in the behind-closed-doors friendly last weekend and Armando Broja blowing out his knee in the other, open-doors friendly in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. That sort of bad luck has haunted us for the past couple seasons, so it sure would be nice if the football gods smiled upon us once again at some point soon.
SB Nation

Thursday December 22nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Report: Joe Rodon’s Rennes loan could terminate in January

Joe Rodon moved to Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer on a season long loan with an eye towards a permanent departure at the end of the season. However, despite playing three World Cup matches with Wales in Qatar, one report says he could seek to terminate his loan at the midway point in search of better opportunities.
SB Nation

Conte: Fraser Forster to start in goal for Tottenham vs. Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur supporters got a good look at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Wednesday in Spurs’ friendly draw against OGC Nice. They’ll get an even better look at him on Monday when Spurs head to Brentford to resume Premier League action. Antonio Conte announced in his pre-match press conference today that Forster, signed this summer as a free agent, will start his first Premier League match for Spurs ahead of World Cup finalist Hugo Lloris.
SB Nation

Chelsea, Molde FK fully agree David Datro Fofana transfer — report

Chelsea look set to seal our first January signing, having reportedly “fully” agreed the transfer of young striker David Datro Fofana from 2022 Norwegian champions Molde FK. We were said to be advanced talks last week, and we’ve now advanced to where we needed to advance to. Here we go, and such.
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kaminski takeover latest, Onana talks World Cup, Cunha to Wolves

The Under-21s drew with Colchester United 1-1. [EFC]. “It feels like my work paid off. Everything that happened, goals that I set myself one year before, I achieved them. One of my biggest dreams was to play for Belgium in a World Cup and I did it last month. It is just a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo]
SB Nation

Newcastle to host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Newcastle United will host Leicester City as part of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals set of matchups in the week starting on Jan. 9th. The final date and kickoff time will be announced at a later moment. The Magpies drew Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth in the Round of 16 and...
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 10’, Riyad Mahrez 47’, Nathan Ake 58’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.
SB Nation

Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

Football is back! And what a confusing anti-climax the return of Liverpool to our lives will be; mere days after an enthralling end to a World Cup that should have never happened, facing our most relevant rival in the least relevant competition, with both teams missing huge chunks of their starting XI.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: World Cup Return, Pep Presser, Liverpool Preview, and More...

Matchday is finally here. Manchester City are set to face off with rivals Liverpool at the Etihad. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. CITY PLAYERS ARE MENTALLY STRONG TO GET OVER WORLD CUP WOES - GUARDIOLA - ManCity.com. Julian Alvarez returned to Buenos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy