N’Golo Kanté hoping to clarify future soon, pushing for Barcelona?
N’Golo Kanté’s lost season rumbles on quite lostly, with the 31-year-old midfielder not likely to return for a while yet, despite recently rejoining the team for warm-weather training in Abu Dhabi. Kanté underwent hamstring surgery in mid-October, and with an expected four-month rehab prognosis, isn’t expected to be back playing until the spring.
Klopp Downplays Impact Of Impending Julian Ward Departure
When Michael Edwards stepped down after a superb run as Liverpool FC’s Sporting Director, most people seemed cautiously optimistic that Julian Ward, his handpicked replacement, would be able to carry the torch as Liverpool looked to retool to stay competitive. So, it was quite a shock last month when news broke that Ward would step down from the role this coming summer.
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Everton beat Villa, new Gordon contract, Calvert-Lewin injury status, Souttar linked
Everton beat Aston Villa 2-0 in a friendly behind closed doors at Goodison. [EFC]. The Everton Stadium continues to rise from the banks of the Mersey. Everton are looking to get fans to provide input for their preferences on what you want at the matchday experience. [EFC]. Premier League injury...
Friday - Monday December 23rd-26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Chelsea set to loan out Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Slonina in January — report
Chelsea are close to finalizing two deals for the January transfer window, with teenage talents Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos set to join the club from Molde FK and Vasco da Gama, respectively. Given their ages but also the non-trivial amounts that Chelsea are spending on their acquisitions — in...
Graham Potter confirms Wesley Fofana injury setback, looking to restart season with a win
After a nearly six-week winter World Cup break, Chelsea are back. Well, in a few days, on Tuesday, when we take on AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, the break hasn’t quite healed the (physical) wounds in the squad, and most of those who were injured, remain injured, with Wesley Fofana suffering a setback in the behind-closed-doors friendly last weekend and Armando Broja blowing out his knee in the other, open-doors friendly in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. That sort of bad luck has haunted us for the past couple seasons, so it sure would be nice if the football gods smiled upon us once again at some point soon.
Thursday December 22nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Report: Joe Rodon’s Rennes loan could terminate in January
Joe Rodon moved to Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer on a season long loan with an eye towards a permanent departure at the end of the season. However, despite playing three World Cup matches with Wales in Qatar, one report says he could seek to terminate his loan at the midway point in search of better opportunities.
Conte: Fraser Forster to start in goal for Tottenham vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur supporters got a good look at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Wednesday in Spurs’ friendly draw against OGC Nice. They’ll get an even better look at him on Monday when Spurs head to Brentford to resume Premier League action. Antonio Conte announced in his pre-match press conference today that Forster, signed this summer as a free agent, will start his first Premier League match for Spurs ahead of World Cup finalist Hugo Lloris.
Chelsea, Molde FK fully agree David Datro Fofana transfer — report
Chelsea look set to seal our first January signing, having reportedly “fully” agreed the transfer of young striker David Datro Fofana from 2022 Norwegian champions Molde FK. We were said to be advanced talks last week, and we’ve now advanced to where we needed to advance to. Here we go, and such.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kaminski takeover latest, Onana talks World Cup, Cunha to Wolves
The Under-21s drew with Colchester United 1-1. [EFC]. “It feels like my work paid off. Everything that happened, goals that I set myself one year before, I achieved them. One of my biggest dreams was to play for Belgium in a World Cup and I did it last month. It is just a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo]
Newcastle to host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle United will host Leicester City as part of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals set of matchups in the week starting on Jan. 9th. The final date and kickoff time will be announced at a later moment. The Magpies drew Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth in the Round of 16 and...
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool
Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 10’, Riyad Mahrez 47’, Nathan Ake 58’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, December 23
Good morning good morning! Wishing you all safe travels this holiday weekend. Fitzie himself is supposed to be travelling from Washington (technically Virginia, but aren’t we past this?), but the weather may force him to sit still for now. We will see. This is our last hoddle before Christmas....
Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Football is back! And what a confusing anti-climax the return of Liverpool to our lives will be; mere days after an enthralling end to a World Cup that should have never happened, facing our most relevant rival in the least relevant competition, with both teams missing huge chunks of their starting XI.
WATCH: Lauren James adds a third for Chelsea against Paris Saint-Germain, 3-0!
Guro Reiten makes one of her customary defence-slicing passes to set up Fran Kirby in PSG’s box. But the attacking midfielder decides to assist Lauren James instead of striking it in, thus setting the latter up for her second goal of the night and Chelsea’s third today.
Sky Blue News: World Cup Return, Pep Presser, Liverpool Preview, and More...
Matchday is finally here. Manchester City are set to face off with rivals Liverpool at the Etihad. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. CITY PLAYERS ARE MENTALLY STRONG TO GET OVER WORLD CUP WOES - GUARDIOLA - ManCity.com. Julian Alvarez returned to Buenos...
Pep Talk: “I do not have enough words to express my gratitude to this Club...”
WE ARE BACK! Pep talk resumes after a long break as Manchester City is back in to competitive action. The club faces old foes Liverpool in the Caraboa Cup. Pep spoke on the WC winners, good games and form. Let’s dive right in:. On WC Winners. “We are incredibly...
WATCH: Sam Kerr amazing strike gets Chelsea ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0!
Sam Kerr has not been at her best in the first half of the season. But as they say, class is permanent and she shows with a great strike from range to make it 1-0 Chelsea against Paris Saint-Germain at Stamford Bridge.
