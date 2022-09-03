Read full article on original website
Intro to Amateur Radio Class and free licensing exam
Submitted by Gregory Hancock. Do you love science and electronics or just like learning new things? Are you interested in a new hobby that is both technical and social? Or have you been thinking about how you can help the community in a major disaster, like a cyberattack on our power grid or a Cascadia Subduction Zone mega-quake? Consider getting an amateur radio license – it’s a way to stretch your mind while helping your community and connecting with interesting people.
Senior Council Districts: transition update
Submitted by Senior Services Council of San Juan County. Earlier this spring, the Board of Directors of the Senior Services Council of San Juan County (SSCSJC) voted to transfer the operational functions of its three District Committees to three stand-alone nonprofit organizations. The Orcas, Lopez, and San Juan District Committees have been working toward a seamless transition since April. At its meeting August 18, the Board amended its bylaws to move District elections from October to January to help the SSCSJC remain consistent as it transitions.
