ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona

One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salton City, CA
State
California State
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFGate

California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee

MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
SFGate

3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
WEED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#South Wind#North Wind#Labor Day#East Wind#Phoenix Az Zone#Avondale#Goodyear#Mesa
SFGate

Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
SFGate

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy