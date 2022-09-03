Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DANGEROUS AND PROLONGED HEATWAVE THIS WEEK... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...A prolonged period of dangerously hot conditions with. record and near record temperatures up to 114 degrees. Limited. overnight relief, especially in the foothills. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San...
SFGate
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,. .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to. 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to. 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in...
SFGate
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Taylor- Including the city of Abilene. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,. becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to. 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to. 10...
