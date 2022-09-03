Read full article on original website
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly...
1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona
One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
