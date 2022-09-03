ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

localocnews.com

PHOTOS: JSerra Football Avoids Upset, Holds off Newport Harbor After Another Erased Lead

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Nine former Santa Ana District coaches and players being inducted into Wall of Fame

Ed Medina led Godinez to the CIF softball championship in 2019. (File photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Nine former coaches and athletes will be honored by the Santa Ana Unified School District with their inductions into the district’s Wall of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Fermin Leal, chief communications officer for the district.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Early polling shows Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the Anaheim Mayor race

Polling from Public Opinion Strategies shows Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the election for Mayor of Anaheim. The poll results show O’Neil has strong name identification citywide with positive favorability going into the election, in which he has $190,000 cash-on-hand just 3 weeks after entering the race for Mayor. In Anaheim’s District 6, which accounts for 27% of the total electorate, O’Neil polls well ahead of Galloway and Aitken, coming in first among Republicans, No Party Preference voters, and even Democrats. After voters hear about O’Neil’s accomplishments and message, he takes a commanding lead over the other challengers citywide, taking 39% of the vote against 18% each for Aitken and Galloway, with the rest of the vote remaining undecided.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Finalists chosen for Dragon Kim Foundation’s 2022 Dragon Challenge

The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions, has announced the finalists for the 2022 Dragon Challenge competition to be held at the Winifred Smith Hall at UCI in Irvine on Thursday, September 8 at 7 PM.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach cooling center to remain open through Friday

Due to the continued hot weather, the cooling center located at the Seal Beach Tennis Center (3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach) will remain open though this Friday, September 9, 2022 until 9:00pm. As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Work continues to ensure Lakewood maintains its “smooth streets”

Lakewood has the reputation as a city that keeps its streets in top-notch condition. That means repaving streets when pavement first begins to deteriorate…before potholes develop. The City of Lakewood’s experienced contractor, R.J. Noble Co., will continue work this month repaving major portions of six roadways. Daytime paving...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Kyle Chang releases candidate statement for Cypress School District Trustee Area C

Thank you for considering me as a candidate for the Cypress school board. My daughter will be entering elementary school soon and I want to make sure she and other Cypress kids have the best education possible. It is my belief that a good education starts with good teachers. I want the Cypress school system to be able to hire and keep the best teachers, and I will do whatever I can to make sure Cypress stays an attractive destination for families.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Free salsa class at the MainPlace Mall to be held on Sep. 24

The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a salsa class for its MyPerks loyalty program members led by local instructor Julio Alzamora. There will be two classes held in the MainPlace Mall MyPerks Lounge on Saturday, September 24th, at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wine margaritas (21+ only) and light appetizers served by Three Roots Mexican Cocina will be provided free of charge.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

High heat advisory extended in Orange County

The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures continuing to reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees in many cities in Orange County through Friday, 9/9. Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid-heated illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.
ENVIRONMENT
localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Council Selects New City Seal Design

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Council Appoints Joyce to Interim City Manager Position

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

California Professional Firefighters endorses Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen

Garden Grove Mayor Pro Tem and cancer researcher Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen announced receiving an endorsement from the California Professional Firefighters in her race for California State Assembly District 70. “Diedre has had the backs of local public safety personnel, including Orange County’s firefighters, as a Garden Grove City Councilmember,” said...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Putuidem Kiicha Hut Burns in Labor Day Fire

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

The 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival returns to Santa Ana on Sept. 17-18

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana’s 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival celebrating our community’s vibrant Latino and Hispanic culture is back after a two-year absence during the pandemic!. Fiestas Patrias is taking place on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, 2022. The festivities...
SANTA ANA, CA

