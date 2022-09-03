Read full article on original website
sanjuanjournal.com
OPALCO announces planned county wide outage
Submitted by Orcas Power and Light Cooperative. All of San Juan County will be affected by a planned power outage necessary for Bonneville Power Association to make scheduled repairs to the transmission lines that deliver power to the islands. This maintenance outage will happen during the night to minimize impact to OPALCO consumers.
sanjuanjournal.com
Thank you San Juan Island Community Foundation | Letter
As the volunteer fundraiser coordinator for the Friday Harbor Athletic Association, we would like to thank the San Juan Island Community Foundation for the generous grant they gifted the FHAA this year. Their grant covered participation fees for football players and cheerleaders that would otherwise be unable to play due to the cost of tuition fees, ferry fares and travel expenses. Once again, we are reminded at how fortunate we are to live in a community like San Juan Island that has opportunities such as the San Juan Island Community Foundation that so generously supports our Island youth. Words are not adequate to express our gratitude towards San Juan Island Community Foundation. Your scholarship positively affected many Island Children and for that we are very thankful.
sanjuanjournal.com
Intro to Amateur Radio Class and free licensing exam
Submitted by Gregory Hancock. Do you love science and electronics or just like learning new things? Are you interested in a new hobby that is both technical and social? Or have you been thinking about how you can help the community in a major disaster, like a cyberattack on our power grid or a Cascadia Subduction Zone mega-quake? Consider getting an amateur radio license – it’s a way to stretch your mind while helping your community and connecting with interesting people.
sanjuanjournal.com
Celebration of island beaches focus of new Waterworks showing
WaterWorks Gallery is proud to announce a new show that focuses on island beaches. An artist reception will be held Sept. 9 from 4-7 p.m. “Our island beaches are powerful, mysterious, and beautiful places, where we go to reflect, celebrate, and heal,” says artist Shannon Borg. “I hope these new art pieces bring calm and fascination to people who see them.”
sanjuanjournal.com
Lopez litter, suspect substance, cat-chasing canines| San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy responded to a report of animal noise. The dog’s owner was contacted and was asked to quiet the dog when it is barking so as to not disturb neighbors. • A deputy...
sanjuanjournal.com
FHFF features “Racing Extinction” for next Director Series
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival. “Racing Extinction,” Friday Harbor Film Festival’s next offering in The Director Series follows undercover activists trying to stave off a man-made mass extinction. Scientists predict that humanity’s footprint on the planet may cause the loss of 50% of all species by the end of the century. A team of artists and activists go on an undercover operation to expose the hidden world of endangered species and the race to protect them against mass extinction.
