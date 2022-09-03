As the volunteer fundraiser coordinator for the Friday Harbor Athletic Association, we would like to thank the San Juan Island Community Foundation for the generous grant they gifted the FHAA this year. Their grant covered participation fees for football players and cheerleaders that would otherwise be unable to play due to the cost of tuition fees, ferry fares and travel expenses. Once again, we are reminded at how fortunate we are to live in a community like San Juan Island that has opportunities such as the San Juan Island Community Foundation that so generously supports our Island youth. Words are not adequate to express our gratitude towards San Juan Island Community Foundation. Your scholarship positively affected many Island Children and for that we are very thankful.

