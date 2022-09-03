Read full article on original website
Nine former Santa Ana District coaches and players being inducted into Wall of Fame
Ed Medina led Godinez to the CIF softball championship in 2019. (File photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Nine former coaches and athletes will be honored by the Santa Ana Unified School District with their inductions into the district’s Wall of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Fermin Leal, chief communications officer for the district.
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel coach sees progress despite road loss against Bellflower
Calvary Chapel’s sophomore quarterback Matt Peters looks for an open receiver. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s football team is back in action Friday night facing Beckman in a non-league game at Tustin. The Eagles (1-2) are coming off a 37-14 loss to Bellflower on Friday...
PHOTOS: JSerra Football Avoids Upset, Holds off Newport Harbor After Another Erased Lead
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
Seal Beach cooling center to remain open through Friday
Due to the continued hot weather, the cooling center located at the Seal Beach Tennis Center (3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach) will remain open though this Friday, September 9, 2022 until 9:00pm. As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen...
Kyle Chang releases candidate statement for Cypress School District Trustee Area C
Thank you for considering me as a candidate for the Cypress school board. My daughter will be entering elementary school soon and I want to make sure she and other Cypress kids have the best education possible. It is my belief that a good education starts with good teachers. I want the Cypress school system to be able to hire and keep the best teachers, and I will do whatever I can to make sure Cypress stays an attractive destination for families.
Finalists chosen for Dragon Kim Foundation’s 2022 Dragon Challenge
The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions, has announced the finalists for the 2022 Dragon Challenge competition to be held at the Winifred Smith Hall at UCI in Irvine on Thursday, September 8 at 7 PM.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 8, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 8, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with a low around...
Early polling shows Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the Anaheim Mayor race
Polling from Public Opinion Strategies shows Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the election for Mayor of Anaheim. The poll results show O’Neil has strong name identification citywide with positive favorability going into the election, in which he has $190,000 cash-on-hand just 3 weeks after entering the race for Mayor. In Anaheim’s District 6, which accounts for 27% of the total electorate, O’Neil polls well ahead of Galloway and Aitken, coming in first among Republicans, No Party Preference voters, and even Democrats. After voters hear about O’Neil’s accomplishments and message, he takes a commanding lead over the other challengers citywide, taking 39% of the vote against 18% each for Aitken and Galloway, with the rest of the vote remaining undecided.
Tardif for Assembly event set for Sep. 14 at Avila’s El Ranchito in Santa Ana
Please join the campaign to elect Mike Tardif to the 68th Assembly District for a fundraising event on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Santa Ana Avila’s El Ranchito, which is located at 2201 E 1st St. Come by and meet Mike Tardif....
San Juan Capistrano Council Selects New City Seal Design
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
Work continues to ensure Lakewood maintains its “smooth streets”
Lakewood has the reputation as a city that keeps its streets in top-notch condition. That means repaving streets when pavement first begins to deteriorate…before potholes develop. The City of Lakewood’s experienced contractor, R.J. Noble Co., will continue work this month repaving major portions of six roadways. Daytime paving...
South Bristol development public meeting set for tonight at Saddleback H.S.
A developer is hosting a public meeting tonight about a huge development in the works for a commercial area located at 3600 South Bristol Street, just north of the South Coast Plaza. The meeting will be held on Sep. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Nest at Saddleback High School, located at 2802 S. Flower St., in Santa Ana.
The 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival returns to Santa Ana on Sept. 17-18
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana’s 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival celebrating our community’s vibrant Latino and Hispanic culture is back after a two-year absence during the pandemic!. Fiestas Patrias is taking place on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, 2022. The festivities...
Free salsa class at the MainPlace Mall to be held on Sep. 24
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a salsa class for its MyPerks loyalty program members led by local instructor Julio Alzamora. There will be two classes held in the MainPlace Mall MyPerks Lounge on Saturday, September 24th, at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wine margaritas (21+ only) and light appetizers served by Three Roots Mexican Cocina will be provided free of charge.
Putuidem Kiicha Hut Burns in Labor Day Fire
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
High heat advisory extended in Orange County
The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures continuing to reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees in many cities in Orange County through Friday, 9/9. Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid-heated illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana makes the Top 20 list of pizzerias in the OC Register
The front page of today’s print edition of the Orange County Register has an article about locations to get creative and tasty pizza in Orange County — and a farewell article from Brad A. Johnson, the food critic of the Register for the last ten years. I have...
California Professional Firefighters endorses Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen
Garden Grove Mayor Pro Tem and cancer researcher Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen announced receiving an endorsement from the California Professional Firefighters in her race for California State Assembly District 70. “Diedre has had the backs of local public safety personnel, including Orange County’s firefighters, as a Garden Grove City Councilmember,” said...
Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited
Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
City of Cypress Church Leaders presents Cypress Mayor’s Prayer Gathering 2022
The City of Cypress Church Leaders presents the Cypress Mayor’s Prayer Gathering on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 7:00-8:55 a.m. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. for meet and greet and the breakfast buffet begins at 7:15 a.m. This event is hosted by Mayor Paulo Morales. Our amazing city is...
