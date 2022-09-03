Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC to host Temple Grandin in Broken Bow Sept. 25, at Fox Sept. 26
Noted animal science expert and autism advocate Temple Grandin will speak in Broken Bow and at North Platte’s historic Fox Theatre on consecutive days later this month. Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, will hold her first of two free talks at 7 p.m. CT Sept. 25 at the Nebraska One Box Convention Center at 2750 S. 27th St. in Broken Bow.
North Platte Telegraph
Commissioners approve Gann as Lincoln County Veterans Service officer
A new individual will provide assistance to military veterans in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Board voted 4-0 Tuesday morning to approve Thomas Gann as the veterans services officer to replace the retiring Paul Cooper. Commissioner Kent Weems was absent. Gann, who works with the Department of Labor and helps...
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Ash Hollow SHP rendezvous is this weekend
Come to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the annual rendezvous. The public is invited to partake in the festivities this Friday through Sunday and absorb themselves in the pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by. Park guests can see demonstrations of black powder shooting,...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte homes for big families
2016 Double-wide Home ONLY for sale. Seller is looking for a buyer to move this home off the property. This home is very spacious and has an open floor plan. Five total bedrooms with a Master bedroom w/walk in closet and master bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & double sink. Laundry/Mud room coming in from back door and just off the kitchen. Wonderful kitchen with huge island. 4 more bedrooms and full bath complete the home. Newer central a/c goes with the property along w/newer septic tank if wanted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
County fair board OKs budget, eyes education center fundraising
The Lincoln County Agricultural Society hopes to start a major fundraising push for its planned new fairgrounds building by year’s end, board President Brent Roggow said Wednesday. He spoke after fair board members Tuesday night approved their $9.78 million 2022-23 budget, most of which reflects their intent to build...
North Platte Telegraph
Local labor council plans 'Unity Gathering' Saturday at NP fairgrounds
The Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council is planning a “Union Unity Gathering” from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday at the Ag Activities Center at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS...
North Platte Telegraph
TIF eligibility for Wilkinson land goes before council on busy Tuesday
Not one but two possible TIF-aided developments south of Interstate 80 will be taken up by North Platte City Council members during Tuesday’s expected lengthy meeting. A public hearing and final vote on a “substandard and blighted” study of land between Interstate 80 and Hackberry Road stands as the 25th and last agenda item before the council adjourns and reconvenes for its 2022-23 budget hearing.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County fair board to lead off 2022-23 budget decision-making
The Lincoln County Agricultural Society will be the first of North Platte’s eight property tax consumers to adopt its budget and tax request for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The fair board plans a budget hearing and vote during the Ag Society’s annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the activities building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Council asked to name Groseth city administrator
North Platte City Council members face their longest agenda of the year Tuesday, topped by votes to appoint two key city officials and the annual 2022-23 budget hearing. They’ll be asked to approve nine nominations by Mayor Brandon Kelliher, topped by his request to name Public Service Director Layne Groseth city administrator. That would remove his “interim” tag as Matthew Kibbon’s successor in the city’s top appointed job.
North Platte Telegraph
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
NP mayor breaks tie to declare Wilkinson land TIF-eligible
A vacant 22.06-acre lot between Interstate 80 and Hackberry Road will be eligible for tax increment financing after Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie Tuesday in favor of enabling future housing there. The council split over adopting a “substandard and blighted” study of Wilkinson Development’s lot and...
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC experience leads to mobile welding business
A Mid-Plains Community College graduate has created a mobile welding business helping to serve southwest Nebraska’s ag sector. Tim Ledford, owner of Patriot Welding LLC in Grant, caters primarily to farmers and ranchers within a 100-mile radius of the rural community, saving them time and money by taking welding services directly to their operations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Special NP City Council meeting set Thursday to wrap up 2022-23 budget
No members of the public spoke at Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council budget hearing, setting the stage for final approval Thursday night of the city’s 2022-23 budget. Council members will convene a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.,...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Work to resume on I-80 between Gothenburg, Cozad
Weather permitting, work will resume Sept. 12 on Interstate 80 between Gothenburg and Cozad, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Western Engineering Company Inc. of Harlan, Iowa,...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte CC volleyball falls to rival McCook in straight sets
Alexa McCall was pretty direct in her initial thoughts on what went wrong for her team against McCook on Wednesday night. “I just think we made too many errors,” the North Platte Community College volleyball coach said after the Knights were swept in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. “Volleyball is a game of errors but we have to be able to make less than the other team. I felt that is where we really fell apart. We didn’t even give (McCook) a chance to have to play defense.”
North Platte Telegraph
Report of double-fatality crash leads Pawnee County deputies to Utah felon, authorities say
Pawnee County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a double-fatality crash Saturday instead found a 41-year-old man alive and wanted on a felony warrant out of Utah, according to authorities. The man, who was lying in the middle of a roadway near a wrecked vehicle at Southeast Nebraska's Ironhorse...
North Platte Telegraph
Aggie students eligible for Jurgens Scholarships
CURTIS — Scholarships of $1,000 or more will be awarded for fall semester to two Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. The Glenn Jurgens Memorial Scholarship is financial assistance for any NCTA freshmen or sophomore students. Applications are due on or prior to Sept. 19. The awards honor the longtime teacher at the high school and college level.
North Platte Telegraph
Hunter sentenced in federal court for violations in Nebraska
A Georgia man was sentenced in federal court on Friday to probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Kyle Daniel, 36, from Ball Ground, Georgia, traveled to North Platte in fall 2020. Daniel and two hunting partners went to Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours, for an archery mule deer hunt.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Telegraph's coverage decisions questioned
Monday evening, Aug. 2, on KNOP television I heard that Chris Bruns was endorsed by the state Republican Party for the District 42 legislative seat. Eight-eight percent of the party as a whole chose Mr. Bruns; 100% of those from District 42 gave him their support. Stunning!. Tuesday morning no...
Comments / 0