Read full article on original website
Related
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
BBC
US Open: Rafael Nadal not sure when he will return after loss to Frances Tiafoe
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Rafael Nadal says he does not know when he will play again after losing...
BBC
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Tommy Spurr: Football legends play in aid of Blackburn star's ill son
Footballing legends in Lancashire are teaming up for a charity match in aid of the son of former Blackburn and Preston North End star Tommy Spurr who has stage-four cancer. Three-year-old Rio Spurr was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April. Colin Hendry, Kevin Gallacher and David Dunn are...
Oil hits eight-month low on recession fears; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
Comments / 0