Former US president Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) planted the documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.In an interview with Indian news television channel NDTV on Thursday, Mr Trump said: “That (the documents) they (the FBI) put there. It’s a set-up. It’s weaponisation. And it’s inappropriate to do. It’s a bad thing for our country.“Our country is going to hell,” he later said during the interview.The former president was referring to an image released last week by the US justice department of the documents seized by FBI agents...

POTUS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO