Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
Russia Says Ukraine Fired 20 Shells at Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Last 24 Hours
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours. Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power...
Trump news – live: Ex-president ‘says he kept secret Russia documents to stop Biden shredding them’
Donald Trump reportedly told close aides that he decided to preserve documents related to the Russia investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The former president was “concerned” Mr Biden’s administration, which he referred to as the “deep state”, would bury or destroy “the evidence” that could prove the Republican leader was “wronged”, Rolling Stone reported, citing people familiar with the situation.It comes as Bill Barr told Fox News that the DoJ is “getting very close” to indicting Mr Trump over the secret documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.On Wednesday, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to complain that...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv settlements retaken, Zelenskiy says; Belarus starts military drills near Polish border – live
Eastern town of Balakliia ‘encircled’ by Ukrainian forces; Belarus exercises will practice ‘liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy’ says defence ministry
Ukraine Military Chief Claims Responsibility for Strikes in Crimea
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's top military chief claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a series of strikes on Russian air bases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saky military facility last month. In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news...
Albanian police search empty Iranian embassy after papers burned
TIRANA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Albanian counter-terrorism police searched the empty Iranian embassy in Tirana on Thursday, hours after Iranian diplomats burned papers inside the premises following the severing of diplomatic ties over a cyberattack.
Putin: Russia Has Not Lost Anything Over Actions in Ukraine
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen the country's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Has 'Serious Concern' About North Korea
ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog has "serious concern" about North Korea's atomic programme, it said in an annual report to members on Wednesday, urging the country to comply with Security Council resolutions. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had sounded the alarm in June, noting that...
Twelve Family Members Die in a Fire in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A fire in the Guatemalan municipality of Magdalena Milpas Altas killed 12 members of a family early on Tuesday, according to local firefighters. First responders found the bodies of five minors at the scene, with ages ranging from four months to 14 years. Preliminary findings show...
South Korea proposes meeting with North to resume family reunions
Family reunions across the Korean divide are a highly emotional issue involving older people desperate to see long-lost relatives before they die.
Russia Questions U.N.-Brokered Grain, Fertilizer Export Deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday questioned a U.N.-brokered deal with Ukraine to boost grain and fertilizer exports by both countries, accusing Western states of failing to honor pledges to help facilitate Moscow's shipments. Russia and Ukraine are both key suppliers of food and fertilizer, but Moscow's Feb. 24...
Trump repeats unproven claim that FBI ‘planted’ files in Mar-a-Lago raid during interview on Indian TV
Former US president Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) planted the documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.In an interview with Indian news television channel NDTV on Thursday, Mr Trump said: “That (the documents) they (the FBI) put there. It’s a set-up. It’s weaponisation. And it’s inappropriate to do. It’s a bad thing for our country.“Our country is going to hell,” he later said during the interview.The former president was referring to an image released last week by the US justice department of the documents seized by FBI agents...
Japan's ruling party says half its MPs had Unification Church ties
Around half of Japan's ruling party lawmakers have had dealings with the Unification Church, an official said Thursday, after the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe heightened scrutiny of the religious organisation also sometimes known as the Moonies. Other LDP lawmakers had attended meetings or paid fees to the organisation, whose members are sometimes colloquially referred to as "Moonies" after Korean founder Sun Myung Moon.
At Least Six Mozambicans Beheaded, Italian Nun Shot Dead by Insurgents
MAPUTO (Reuters) -At least six people were beheaded and an Italian nun killed on Tuesday by Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique's Nampula province, authorities said on Wednesday. Speaking in the resort town of Xai Xai north of the capital Maputo, President Filipe Nyusi said the insurgents unleashed a killing spree...
IAEA Report on Ukraine Says Situation at Zaporizhzhia 'Not Sustainable'
VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Tuesday issued a report on the situation in Ukraine including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) where it has established a presence. Below are highlights from the roughly 50-page text. See also this factbox...
Document Seized From Trump Home Described Foreign Govt's Nuclear Capabilities -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign...
Ex-president demands answers over Marshall Islands ‘mini-state plot’
A former president of the Marshall Islands has called for an investigation into an alleged plot by a Chinese couple to establish a mini-state inside its borders and set it up as a lucrative tax-break haven. The pair were charged by US prosecutors with bribery and money-laundering offences over a...
Marketmind: The 75bp club
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Most of world's major central banks are now going up a gear with historically sweeping interest rate rises to cool their economies and drag down inflation - and there are some signs it's already working.
