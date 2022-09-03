Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Plainview at Piedmont football game moved to Thursday night
PIEDMONT – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday morning the Bulldogs’ Class 3A, Region 6 home game with Plainview has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m. The move was made in an effort to avoid storms in the...
Albertville, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fort Payne High School football team will have a game with Albertville High School on September 06, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
Auburn football: Tide fans troll Dabo Swinney saying he’s just Gene Chizik when he’s without generational QB and elite coordinators
Alabama Crimson Tide fans took aim at Dabo Swinney Monday night during Clemson’s opening game against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few miles from Bobby Dodd Stadium by comparing him to former Auburn football HC Gene Chizik. That would be BCS National Championship-winning coach Gene Chizik...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Two Alabama men killed in head-on collision with truck, troopers report
Two Alabama men were killed this week when the car in which they were passengers collided, head-on with a pick-up truck, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of twp Alexander City, Alabama, men and hospitalized four others. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22,...
weisradio.com
Chattooga County, Georgia Hit Hard by Torrential Downpour over the Weekend
Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Ranburne, Alabama, family turns dairy farm into plant nursery, café and community space
In east Alabama, just miles from the Georgia border, is the tiny town of Ranburne. The community of fewer than 500 isn’t known by many outside of Cleburne County, but in March 2020 local couple Taylor and Cole Gibbs gave Alabamians a reason to take notice. They opened The Barn of Blooms. a plant nursery and community gathering space selling everything from seeds to shade trees – all grown by local farmers.
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day
Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
weisradio.com
Pine Grove Baptist Church Holding Second Bottled Water Drive Wednesday through Saturday
Pine Grove Baptist Church will be collecting water again Wednesday through Saturday, September 7th through 10th, at the hours listed above. They will have a tractor trailer available on Saturday to deliver to all donations to Summerville. Monetary donations are also welcome as they will be used to purchase water.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Schools Will be on Regular Schedule Tuesday
The School Board says they will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the EMA Office to determine if any adjustments will be made for Gaylesville or any other schools,
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
weisradio.com
Career Tech Student Organizations Collecting Water Donations this Week
Cherokee County Career Tech Student Organizations are currently collecting water for the flood victims in Summerville through Friday, September 9th. Bring water to the front office off of Bay Spring Road. CTSO’s are extracurricular organizations that provide unique programs of career and leadership development, motivation, and recognition for CTC students....
WTVM
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
weisradio.com
Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA
TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday
A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
