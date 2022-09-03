ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadley, AL

weisradio.com

Plainview at Piedmont football game moved to Thursday night

PIEDMONT – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday morning the Bulldogs’ Class 3A, Region 6 home game with Plainview has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m. The move was made in an effort to avoid storms in the...
PIEDMONT, AL
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Chattooga County, Georgia Hit Hard by Torrential Downpour over the Weekend

Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Ranburne, Alabama, family turns dairy farm into plant nursery, café and community space

In east Alabama, just miles from the Georgia border, is the tiny town of Ranburne. The community of fewer than 500 isn’t known by many outside of Cleburne County, but in March 2020 local couple Taylor and Cole Gibbs gave Alabamians a reason to take notice. They opened The Barn of Blooms. a plant nursery and community gathering space selling everything from seeds to shade trees – all grown by local farmers.
RANBURNE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day

Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Career Tech Student Organizations Collecting Water Donations this Week

Cherokee County Career Tech Student Organizations are currently collecting water for the flood victims in Summerville through Friday, September 9th. Bring water to the front office off of Bay Spring Road. CTSO’s are extracurricular organizations that provide unique programs of career and leadership development, motivation, and recognition for CTC students....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
weisradio.com

Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA

TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday

A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

