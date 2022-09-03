Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO