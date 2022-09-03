ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Chances for showers continue overnight

By Reece Cole
 5 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the mid 80s. Spotty shower chances begin in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Dew points are up, and we will remain moderately humid through Sunday morning before a weaker cold front moves south. While most of your Labor Day weekend will be dry, there are a few chances for pop-up showers Sunday. Monday looks to be partly cloudy with milder, more seasonable weather. Temperatures become comfortable in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the remainder of the work week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with chances for some spotty showers. Overnight lows dipping to the middle 60s. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible near I-94. Highs in the upper 70s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

