ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thebrownandwhite.com

Track teams make significant coaching staff changes

Lehigh’s track and field team recently made significant changes to its coaching staff following the retirement of previous coach Matt Utesch. Todd Etters, head coach of men’s cross country and previous assistant men’s track and field coach, has been promoted to head coach of men’s track and field.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Times News

Rossino named VP of LLWSAI

He’s a man who wears many hats - and now he has added one more. Last month, Dan Rossino was elected to the position of Vice President of the Little League World Series Alumni International (LLWSAI), an organization that supports umpires around the globe in an effort to improve benefits and programs for officials of Little League baseball.
JIM THORPE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Bethlehem, PA
College Sports
Villanova, PA
Sports
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bethlehem, PA
Villanova, PA
Football
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Bethlehem, PA
Football
975thefanatic.com

18 Fall Festivals & Events Happening This September

With Labor Day in the rearview many have their sights set on fall. Well, if that’s you you’re in luck because all over the Delaware Valley are a number of events happening this month (September)! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Sean Clifford
WBRE

Winning lottery ticket sold in Hazleton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets were sold during the Tuesday, September 6 drawing. Officials said each individual winner will receive prizes of $310,000. One ticket was sold at the Can Do Convenience store in Hazleton, and the other was sold in Reading, Berks County. Winners will not be made known […]
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Flyers#American Football#College Football#Fcs
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs

Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Eerie Easton Walking Tour Returns for Fall 2022 with Updates

Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the return of the popular Eerie Easton walking tours. Tours are on offer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 23 through October 30, 2022. Walking tour guests will take a trip back in time to explore...
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy