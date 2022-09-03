Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Football: TV coverage, commentators, where to watch Week 2 matchup
The Cincinnati Bearcats are back at Nippert Stadium for the home opener on Saturday afternoon against Kennesaw State. Although it won’t be nationally broadcasted, the game is expected to be available for streaming on ESPN+ and FuboTV. Following the season-opening loss at Arkansas, the Bearcats should be able to...
Cincinnati Football: Luke Fickell looks ahead to home opener
With the home opener just a few days away, Luke Fickell talked about playing at Nippert Stadium for the first time in 280 days, defending Kennesaw State’s triple option offense on Saturday and more in the weekly pregame press conference on Tuesday. Fickell made sure to focus on being...
