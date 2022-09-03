Read full article on original website
England v South Africa: third Test, day one – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers for updates as the series-deciding Test gets under way at The Oval
ESPN
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner in epic 5-setter to make US Open semifinals
NEW YORK -- This was a match that would not end. Should not end, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men's tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, the latest finish in US Open history.
ESPN
US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios, the most fiery tennis player in the sport is making yet another eye-catching run
NEW YORK -- Nick Kyrgios promised he'd put on a show. And against the defending champion Daniil Medvedev, the US Open was his stage. He said it took 27 years of perseverance and readjustment to be able to put together that four-set dismantling of the world number one. Kyrgios has...
ESPN
Greece holds Giannis Antetokounmpo out of EuroBasket game due to knee pain; 'nothing major'
MILAN -- Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of Greece's 93-77 win over Great Britain in Monday's EuroBasket game because of knee pain. "He had discomfort in his knee but nothing major," Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis said at his postgame news conference, adding, "We did not want to risk anything so we did not dress him up today."
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
U.S. blows out Venezuela 101-49, advances to AmeriCup quarterfinals
RECIFE, Brazil -- Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament. Everything else seemed easy. Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by...
