ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner in epic 5-setter to make US Open semifinals

NEW YORK -- This was a match that would not end. Should not end, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men's tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, the latest finish in US Open history.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Caitlin Foord
Person
Tony Gustavsson
Person
Adriana Leon
Person
Steph Catley
Person
Katrina Gorry
Person
Kailen Sheridan
ESPN

U.S. blows out Venezuela 101-49, advances to AmeriCup quarterfinals

RECIFE, Brazil -- Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament. Everything else seemed easy. Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy