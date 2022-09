The top football performers for Week 1 in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Kane Archer, Greenwood: Archer completed 20 of 29 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Archer also scored a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Hunter Houston, Greenwood: Houston completed 17 of 20 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Houston scored two rushing touchdowns.

Grant Karnes, Greenwood: Karnes caught nine passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Aiden Kennnon, Greenwood: Kennon had 12 receptions for 133 yards.

LJ Robins, Greenwood: Robins caught nine passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Javon Williamson, Greenwood: Williamson had nine carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Cameron Massey, Northside: Massey had four catches for 88 yards in the 56-53 loss to Greenwood.

T'kavion King, Northside: King had 17 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Ezra Phillips, Northside: Phillips had four receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Pum Savoy, Northside: Savoy had 15 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Savoy also completed 14 of 21 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Damari Smith, Northside: Smith had four catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Smith also returned a fumble 89 yards for a touchdown.

Jordan Johnson, Spiro: Johnson had 24 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Panama, 13-0.

Hunter Sparks, Spiro: Sparks led with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery.