whby.com
Fond du Lac Police investigate crashes with life threatening injuries
Fond du Lac Police investigate a pair of crashes that leave two people with serious injuries. Officers were called to the first crash scene around 9:16 PM Friday evening for a report of an individual on a scooter who’d been struck by a vehicle. Police and first responders arrived in the area of Scott Street and Mill Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Scott Street and was struck while crossing the street by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old person. That scooter operator was initially taken to SSM Health-St. Agnes in Fond du Lac before being transferred to Froedtert Hospital Milwaukee with life threatening injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Destroys Soda Machine, Attempts to Set His Former Residence on Fire
A Manitowoc man is back in police custody after a series of incidents on Monday (September 5th). Officers were called to the 1400 block of Division Street on a report of a man destroying a soda machine outside of a business. The owners of Candy Division told officers that the...
whby.com
2 men found dead in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
whbl.com
Sheboygan, Other Car Thefts Appear Part of a Trend
Sheboygan Police are investigating another car theft in the City. Sergeant Joel Kuzynsky says that both Sheboygan and Manitowoc are both dealing with nationwide trend, which is being made popular by a Youtuber who is telling people how to steal certain types of vehicles. The vehicle stolen early yesterday morning was an easy target, though, as the car was unlocked with the keys left inside. Kuzynski says it’s hard to catch a car thief in the act, and the best way to prevent these vehicle thefts is by changing vehicle owners’ behaviors. He’s advising people to never leave your car keys in your parked car whether away or at home, and don’t leave valuables inside. Lock your car when unattended, and if you must have valuable items with you, don’t leave them in plain sight.
Police: Two people stabbed in early morning attack in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people were stabbed in an early morning attack in Sun Prairie Tuesday, police said. Officers were sent to a home on Jones Street just before 3 a.m. after someone called 911. Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and...
WISN
Man shot and killed outside Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say five people were shot in six hours Tuesday night. One of the shootings happened outside a bar near 83rd Street and Lisbon Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene. Police were called to a double shooting near...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay attorney charged with assaulting sheriff's deputy
(WLUK) – A defense attorney is charged with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy after a comedy concert in Ashwaubenon. Mark Howe had a balance of initial appearance Wednesday before a Kewaunee County judge in connection with the June 16 incident. He returns to court Oct. 24. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled on the count of resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm.
whby.com
2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Campbellsport, WI | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann
Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle struck an unoccupied, legally parked, pickup truck on the north side of the road. When the two vehicles collided, the striking vehicle overturned came to rest on its driver’s side. The driver and sole occupant...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times
Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
WBAY Green Bay
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere resident charged with stalking, tells police he wanted to ‘make sure she was happy’
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere told police that he wanted to make sure a woman ‘was happy’ after allegedly driving past her house and is now facing a stalking charge. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 54-year-old Gerald Cornelius Jr....
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a “peeping tom.”. Officers say it happened on the city’s east side in the area of E Mason/Newberry/Bader/Edgewood. Police say they sent out a message to residents signed up for NextDoor. Police released a photo of the suspect...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
wxerfm.com
Vehicles Entered in Plymouth Overnight
Police in Plymouth are asking residents to check their vehicles. Reports of several vehicle entries started arriving at the desk at 4:20 this morning. Whoever entered went through the vehicles but it’s not yet known if, or how many, items were taken. Lieutenant Kari Beckford, who is leading the...
Fox11online.com
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac officers perform life-saving efforts on man who crashed moped
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was found face down on the terrace of an intersection with no pulse when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the man was found at the intersection of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger FD called to Speedway following crash into fencing | By Slinger FD
September 5, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department responded Sunday evening, Sept. 4, 2022 to a report of a crash into the spectator fencing at the Slinger Speedway. A post from Slinger FD is below. On 09/04/22 at 8:28 pm, SFD was dispatched to Slinger Speedway,...
