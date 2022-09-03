Mobile Police find missing man
(Update 7:17 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed that Mr. Alexander has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday.
According to a news release, Alexander and his wife were looking for their vehicle in the parking lot when they were separated. Police say: “He was wearing a brown hat, white t-shirt, and pants; he is 6′”, 195 lbs. with gray hair. Mr. Alexander is driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and is easily confused.”
If anyone knows where Henry Alexander is they're asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
