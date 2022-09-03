ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers bashed by Kansas City Royals, 12-2: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uetUj_0hghJmIs00

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).

BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, mid-70s.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Pineda (2-6, 5.27 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley (2-7, 5.22 ERA).

MORE: Why so much hinges on what the Detroit Tigers youngsters do over the next month

Tigers lineup:

CF Riley Greene

RF Willi Castro

SS Javier Báez

2B Harold Castro

LF Kerry Carpenter

DH Jeimer Candelario

1B Spencer Torkelson

C Tucker Barnhart

3B Ryan Kreidler

P Michael Pineda

Game notes: Pineda is making his first start in over a month. He was knocked around in July, with a 7.52 ERA over five starts totaling just 20 1/3 innings. A lot of that damage came in his start before last, ceding eight runs on nine hits, including two home runs, July 16 vs. the Cleveland Guardians over two starts. He saw the Royals twice last month, holding them to six runs (five earned) over 10-plus innings and two starts. Heasley pitched better in August than he did in any other month (3.00 ERA over three starts). He has not seen the Tigers yet this season. The series ends with a 1:40 p.m. first pitch Sunday, and the Tigers move on to California for three games with the Los Angeles Angels. The Royals host the Cleveland Guardians for three games before the Tigers roll into Kansas City.

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers bashed by Kansas City Royals, 12-2: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring

In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Harold Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bally Sports Detroit#Wxyt Fm#The Detroit Tigers#Cf Riley#The Los Angeles Angels#The Cleveland Guardians
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy