Detroit Tigers bashed by Kansas City Royals, 12-2: Game thread replay

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).

⋅ BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, mid-70s.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Pineda (2-6, 5.27 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley (2-7, 5.22 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

CF Riley Greene

RF Willi Castro

SS Javier Báez

2B Harold Castro

LF Kerry Carpenter

DH Jeimer Candelario

1B Spencer Torkelson

C Tucker Barnhart

3B Ryan Kreidler

P Michael Pineda

Game notes: Pineda is making his first start in over a month. He was knocked around in July, with a 7.52 ERA over five starts totaling just 20 1/3 innings. A lot of that damage came in his start before last, ceding eight runs on nine hits, including two home runs, July 16 vs. the Cleveland Guardians over two starts. He saw the Royals twice last month, holding them to six runs (five earned) over 10-plus innings and two starts. Heasley pitched better in August than he did in any other month (3.00 ERA over three starts). He has not seen the Tigers yet this season. The series ends with a 1:40 p.m. first pitch Sunday, and the Tigers move on to California for three games with the Los Angeles Angels. The Royals host the Cleveland Guardians for three games before the Tigers roll into Kansas City.

