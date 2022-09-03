'Three of a Kind' showcases beauty of metalwork at The Narrows

FALL RIVER — What do three artists and a welding torch have in common? The answer lies in the materials.

From the creative minds of Anarchestra, James Reitzas, and Barney Zeitz, the Narrows Center for the Arts presents “Three of a Kind,” a unique exhibition that highlights the unyielding, metallic beauty of sculpture, glasswork, and reconstructed musical instruments.

Though welded together through the connectedness of their metalwork, Anarchestra, James Reitzas, and Barney Zeitz, each offer individual ideas behind their art.

Anarchestra, created from the mind of late artist and composer, Andrew Thurlow, is a collection of re-constructed instruments that free musicians from the preconceived notions of traditional music and performances.

Zeitz’s stained glass pieces are crafted using techniques in fused metal and laminated glass. Zeitz is the creator of “Diversity,” the stainless steel sculpture adorning the corner of Fall River’s Government Center.

Reitzas, another local artist, ties the trio together with his playful sculptures, all created from found objects.

“We are honored and pleased to host this world-class exhibit featuring Fall River's own Barney Zeitz and James Reitzas," Patrick Norton, executive director of the Narrows Center, said in a press release.

There will be an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. The reception is free and refreshments will be served.

The exhibition will run from Sept. 10 to Nov. 5 in the Bay Coast Gallery at the Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St. Admission to the gallery is free during regular gallery hours: Thursday to Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit narrowscenter.org.