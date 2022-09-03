Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Plainview at Piedmont football game moved to Thursday night
PIEDMONT – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday morning the Bulldogs’ Class 3A, Region 6 home game with Plainview has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m. The move was made in an effort to avoid storms in the...
Albertville, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fort Payne High School football team will have a game with Albertville High School on September 06, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Huntsville student featured in UA “Legends” campaign
This year, people in the Huntsville area might recognize a familiar face in the University of Alabama's "Where Legends are Made" ad.
WAAY-TV
Heavy rain and flooding threat continues for Labor Day
Heavy rain and flooding continues to be the storyline as wrap up the holiday weekend. Light rain is moving back in this morning. We expect an increase in heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms later this afternoon. After the heavy rain we saw this weekend, it will not take much more rain today to cause additional flooding issues. North Alabama is under a Flood Watch until 7 PM tonight given this continued flooding threat. If you encounter any flooded areas today or tonight, turn around and don't drown! The area of greatest concern will be northeast Alabama. Some locations in Sand Mountain (Guntersville in particular) saw over 6 inches of rain Sunday!
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
Huntsville gas prices fall again; among the lowest in Alabama
Planning to fill the tank after the long weekend? Huntsville's boasting some of the cheapest prices in the state!
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines lead to road closure in Madison
Madison Police said Eastview Drive in the area of Athens Boulevard will be closed "for several hours" after a wreck that damaged three utility poles and brought down power lines. As of 6:28 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to many customers who lost service due to the damage. Huntsville...
weisradio.com
Chattooga County, Georgia Hit Hard by Torrential Downpour over the Weekend
Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.
Sportsman Lake Park fall yard sale set for Sept. 17
CULLMAN, Ala. – Sportsman Lake Park will host its fall yard sale Saturday, Sept. 17. Site reservations will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. Interested vendors who are vying for a top spot to sell their wares will need to appear in person at the park beginning at 7 a.m. The sellers will pick their preferred sport on the grassy areas, take the flag assigned to the spot and take it to the concession stand to pay and reserve the spot for the yard sale. The pavilion sites are typically claimed quickly, so early arrival is strongly suggested. Interested parties should report directly to...
WAFF
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
tvliving.com
New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of September 7
Buddy is an old lab around 7-years-old. He came in as a stray and was never reclaimed. His fee is $110. You can adopt Buddy by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
Have you seen him? Authorities search for missing man in Guntersville
James Tracy Denson was last seen on August 1 in Guntersville, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants
When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
wrganews.com
Updated: Centre/Cherokee County AL Flood Update
4:40 PM update from Cherokee County AL Emergency Management:. “AS LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE, NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE YOUR PROPERTY!. While we hope flooding around the lake doesn’t cause many issues, there still remains a great deal of uncertainty about where the lake level will crest. There are a lot of things to factor in when determining or predicting how high the lake will rise. What we do know is the flood stage of the Chattooga River in Gaylesville is 13 feet. Around 5 AM this morning, the Chattooga River crested at 22.9 feet marking this flooding event as the 3rd highest level ever recorded on the Chattooga River in Gaylesville. The flood stage of Weiss Lake is 567′ and the full pool is 564′. Weiss Lake is currently sitting at 564.4′ at Weiss Dam. During an event like this with the water coming in from Georgia, the east side of the lake can be one to one and a half feet higher than the levels at Weiss Dam.
WAFF
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison
18-year-old arrested in connection to Pratt Ave. murder investigation.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day
Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
Shooting Incident Reported at Gamecock Village Near Jacksonville State University
Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday night at approximately 11:30 pm Jacksonville Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Nisbet St N.W. in response to a possible gunshot fired call. As the police arrived at Gamecock Village, they proceeded to the rear of the complex and saw a number of people begin to run from the area.
