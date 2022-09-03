ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Plainview at Piedmont football game moved to Thursday night

PIEDMONT – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday morning the Bulldogs’ Class 3A, Region 6 home game with Plainview has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m. The move was made in an effort to avoid storms in the...
PIEDMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Heavy rain and flooding threat continues for Labor Day

Heavy rain and flooding continues to be the storyline as wrap up the holiday weekend. Light rain is moving back in this morning. We expect an increase in heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms later this afternoon. After the heavy rain we saw this weekend, it will not take much more rain today to cause additional flooding issues. North Alabama is under a Flood Watch until 7 PM tonight given this continued flooding threat. If you encounter any flooded areas today or tonight, turn around and don't drown! The area of greatest concern will be northeast Alabama. Some locations in Sand Mountain (Guntersville in particular) saw over 6 inches of rain Sunday!
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collinsville, AL
City
Section, AL
Section, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Section, AL
Education
Collinsville, AL
Sports
City
Pisgah, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines lead to road closure in Madison

Madison Police said Eastview Drive in the area of Athens Boulevard will be closed "for several hours" after a wreck that damaged three utility poles and brought down power lines. As of 6:28 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to many customers who lost service due to the damage. Huntsville...
MADISON, AL
weisradio.com

Chattooga County, Georgia Hit Hard by Torrential Downpour over the Weekend

Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
The Cullman Tribune

Sportsman Lake Park fall yard sale set for Sept. 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Sportsman Lake Park will host its fall yard sale Saturday, Sept. 17.   Site reservations will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. Interested vendors who are vying for a top spot to sell their wares will need to appear in person at the park beginning at 7 a.m. The sellers will pick their preferred sport on the grassy areas, take the flag assigned to the spot and take it to the concession stand to pay and reserve the spot for the yard sale.  The pavilion sites are typically claimed quickly, so early arrival is strongly suggested. Interested parties should report directly to...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
tvliving.com

New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of September 7

Buddy is an old lab around 7-years-old. He came in as a stray and was never reclaimed. His fee is $110. You can adopt Buddy by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants

When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
wrganews.com

Updated: Centre/Cherokee County AL Flood Update

4:40 PM update from Cherokee County AL Emergency Management:. “AS LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE, NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE YOUR PROPERTY!. While we hope flooding around the lake doesn’t cause many issues, there still remains a great deal of uncertainty about where the lake level will crest. There are a lot of things to factor in when determining or predicting how high the lake will rise. What we do know is the flood stage of the Chattooga River in Gaylesville is 13 feet. Around 5 AM this morning, the Chattooga River crested at 22.9 feet marking this flooding event as the 3rd highest level ever recorded on the Chattooga River in Gaylesville. The flood stage of Weiss Lake is 567′ and the full pool is 564′. Weiss Lake is currently sitting at 564.4′ at Weiss Dam. During an event like this with the water coming in from Georgia, the east side of the lake can be one to one and a half feet higher than the levels at Weiss Dam.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day

Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy