thedigitalfix.com

The best cartoon characters of all time – from Vegeta to Homer Simpson

Who are the best cartoon characters of all time? The world of cartoons is inconceivably large and incredibly diverse, with characters of all shapes and sizes (and species) filling the realm of animated series across the world. Cartoons are not just confined to small screen adventures in TV series either, with many of the best characters finding their way into animated movies on the silver screen, too.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon episode 3 review: Viserys the ‘Bad King’

Warning, spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 3 ahead. Set three years after the events of House of the Dragon episode 2 – when Viserys (Paddy Considine) decided to wed Lady Alicent (Emily Carey) instead of Laena Velaryon – ‘Second of His Name’ is a 60-minute reminder of George RR Martin’s ethos that being a good guy doesn’t make you an effective ruler.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best Netflix anime you can stream right now

What is the best Netflix anime? Among all the hit drama series and blockbuster action movies, Netflix offers a wealth of original Japanese and Asian animation. Anime series and anime movies old and new, from established creators and growing studios, that demonstrate the power of the medium. This is great,...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Morbius is now streaming on Netflix

If you thought the summer of Morbius was over, you were sadly mistaken. Dread it, run from it, Morbius arrives all the same, and this time he’s arriving on the streaming service Netflix so you can watch some vampire action whenever you want. If you didn’t catch the MCU-Sony...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Rick and Morty season 6 confirms huge fan theory

Rick and Morty season 6 is finally here, and the first episode confirmed a very old and popular fan theory. Cast your mind back to the animated series‘ second season and the episode Mortynight Run. That’s the one where Morty and Rick go on a musical adventure run with an omnicidal fart (Jemaine Clement).
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

She-Hulk twerking scene with Megan Thee Stallion was improvised

Rapper and general popstar had a cameo in She-Hulk, and it’s been one of the highlights of the Marvel series. During her appearance in the comedy series, she meets Jennifer Walters, and eventually, the two start twerking together. Their dance has become a meme in itself, and it was all made up on the day.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Chadwick Boseman receives posthumous Emmy for Marvel series

The legacy of MCU star Chadwick Boseman lives on, as the late actor was awarded a posthumous Emmy for his work on the animated series Marvel’s What If…? Boseman voiced his MCU character T’Challa in the Marvel series, and the recognition marks what is likely to be the final award the actor can receive for his work.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Dr Stone Season 3 release date speculation, cast, trailer, and more

What is the Dr Stone season 3 release date? While he may not be the most traditional doctor on the block, Dr Stone is the latest anime character to take the world by storm. Making its debut in 2019, the anime series Dr Stone is based on the manga of the same name written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by artist Boichi and has been a sure-fire delight. But with season 2 wrapping up in 2021 – fans are already dying for more.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

My Hero Academia season 6 release date, plot details, and more

When is the My Hero Academia season 6 release date? The hugely popular anime series is still going strong, and there’s plenty more epic battles to come, as Izuku Midoriya continues his development from a boy with a dream to becoming a fully-fledged superhero at the titular school for gifted individuals.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

The Attack on Titan musical (yeah, really) debuts next year

Fans were disappointed to learn that popular anime series Attack on Titans was coming to an end with its fourth season. However, there is some hope – for Japanese fans at least, for now – in that an Attack on Titan musical is set to make its debut in 2023.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Karl Urban shares how he landed his Lord of The Rings character

In terms of pop culture cred, Karl Urban is up there with the best of them. He’s been in Star Trek, an MCU character, Judge Dredd, and a Lord of the Rings character. The latter was one of his earlier successes, and the story of how he got the role in the legendary fantasy movies is a good yarn in itself.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Virgin River season 5 will have a fan-favourite reunion

Hope and Jack are back! Virgin River cast member Annette O’Toole was largely absent from both season 3 and season 4 of the Netflix series, but fans will be relieved to hear that her character Hope isn’t just back, but also set to reunite with Jack (Martin Henderson).
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tim Roth joined She-Hulk because he loves “chaos”

We all know that there’s nothing more chaotic than the MCU — so, it’s no surprise that for Abomination actor Tim Roth, the world of Marvel series She-Hulk is a place where he’s able to thrive. Roth re-entered the MCU for Phase 4 movie Shang Chi...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Leonardo DiCaprio turned down Boogie Nights to make Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous actors on the planet, and he pretty much has the ‘90s movie Titanic to thank for his sterling reputation. The James Cameron disaster movie put a young DiCaprio on the map in Hollywood, but he had to turn down a role in the Paul Thomas Anderson movie Boogie Nights in order to star in Titanic.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Disney Plus: your first month for $1.99 (limited-time deal)

If you’ve been meaning to try Disney Plus for a while now, you may be pleased to discover that you can get your first month for just $1.99/£1.99. This deal is only going to be available until Monday, September 19, so make sure you grab this limit time offer while it’s still available.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Dwayne Johnson gatecrashed a Black Adam test screening

Dwayne Johnson has been waiting to make Black Adam happen for at least 15 years, so understandably he is excited about the prospect that it will soon be released. He’s hoping that his enthusiasm for the DC comics character will translate to the audience when the superhero movie is finally released in October.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

With a 300lbs fatsuit, Brendan Fraser’s The Whale leaves me conflicted

In 2021, we experienced a movement which, over on TikTok, had been dubbed ‘The Brennaisance.’ The social media movement centred around renewed appreciation for ‘90s movie heartthrob Brendan Fraser, who was known for adventure movies like The Mummy series as well as classic family movie favourites like George of the Jungle.
WEIGHT LOSS
thedigitalfix.com

The Nun 2 release date, cast, plot, and more

What is The Nun 2 release date? First introduced in 2016’s The Conjuring 2, Valak, the Demon Nun, was one of those big screen icons you couldn’t get away from. The sinister sister’s hideous habit was the Halloween costume of the year, and everywhere you went, it felt like you couldn’t get away from The Nun.
MOVIES

