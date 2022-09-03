Read full article on original website
Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO
SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
This Company's Presence On Amazon, eBay And Walmart Could Help Get Its Affordable Solar Products To Millions Of Americans
Unlike fossil fuels worryingly tipped to run out in about five decades, another vital energy source, perched some 150.76 million km away from the earth, will be available for a very long time to serve the world’s energy needs. Experts estimate the sun will be abundant for about five...
Briq Announces Acquisition of Swipez
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Briq, the financial automation platform that enables construction companies to grow their business, today announced the acquisition of Swipez, an India-based fintech company that automates the billing and revenue collection processes for businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005163/en/ Briq is bringing fintech to construction, and today we’re advancing that focus with the acquisition of Swipez. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Lunaphore and Nucleai announce a partnership to provide AI-powered spatial biology analysis to accelerate drug development
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, and Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology transforming precision medicine by unlocking the power of pathology data, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005132/en/ FS Human Lung Carcinoma - 4 markers displayed out of a 32plex, CD38 (magenta), NaKATPase (red), LaminB1 (green), aSMA (turquoise), performed on COMET™ [Photo credit: Lunaphore]
Renesas Extends Leading RISC-V Embedded Processing Portfolio with New Motor Control ASSP Solution
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the industry’s first RISC-V MCU specifically optimized for advanced motor control systems. The new solution enables customers to benefit from a ready-to-use, turnkey solution for motor control applications, with no development cost. Customers benefit from reduced time to market and cost reductions with the delivery of a pre-programmed ASSP that eliminates RISC-V related tools and software investment. Target applications for the new solution include home/building automation, healthcare devices, home appliances, drones and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005362/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
