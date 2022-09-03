ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene

Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup

Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Photos: Isaac Cruz Destroys Eduardo Ramirez in Two Rounds

Los Angeles - In a lightweight clash, Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) demolished Eduardo Ramirez (27-3-3, 12 KOs) in two rounds. (photos by Ryan Hafey, Stephanie Trapp) Cruz began the fight by applying a lot of pressure and looking to damage the body of Ramirez. In the second, Cruz landed a big hook to the jaw and Ramirez fell flat on his face. Ramirez was able to beat the count, but he was gone. Cruz went right after him for the finish. Cruz landed a big combination and Ramirez crashed to the mat, with the fight being waved off quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Says He Will 'Never' Settle Bad Blood With Tyson Fury; Open To Fourth Fight

Deontay Wilder apparently has zero resolve to bury the hatchet with his nemesis Tyson Fury. Wilder, the former heavyweight champion from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was involved in a thrilling trilogy with the WBC titlist from England. Their rivalry grew especially contentious heading into the third and final fight which took place last October; Wilder made numerous allegations that Fury cheated in their second fight — one accusation was that Fury had “loaded” his gloves — a view that Wilder evidently still steadfastly holds.
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz: Everyone Who Said That I'm Old - I Gave You a War!

Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. scored three knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory over top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator that headlined a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Fury Confident He Will 'Clean Out' Joshua in Six To Seven Rounds

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has fired off a few verbal bombs in the direction of Tony Bellew - over some recent comments regarding Anthony Joshua. Fury was attempting to face WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Uysk in December - but the Ukrainian boxer is still healing up from last month's decision win over Joshua and doesn't plan to fight again until 2023.
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official For October 29, Showtime PPV

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV. The bout will be contested over eight rounds at a catchweight of 187 pounds. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boxing Scene

Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning

In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
Boxing Scene

Chavon Davis To Return on Fundora-Ocampo Card, Then Fast Tracked To 10 Rounder

Chavon Davis is looking to build upon his highly successful professional debut. Back in May, the former amateur standout blew out Brent Oren in the first round of their bout that was scheduled for 6 rounds on the David Benavidez-David Lemieux undercard that took place in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
CARSON, CA
Boxing Scene

Abner Mares, Miguel Flores - Both Felt Draw Was The Wrong Verdict

Los Angeles - In his first fight in over four years, former three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) to an exciting majority draw after 10-rounds in their lightweight duel. Mares had a hot start to his ring-return, landing a series of sharp...
Boxing Scene

Harry Garside Suffers Hand Injury, Withdraws From Gallen Card

A hand injury has unfortunately forced Harry Garside to withdraw from his upcoming Australian Lightweight title defence against Miles Zalewski scheduled for Thursday September 15 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane. Garside, who aggravated the injury during a recent training session, is disappointed that he will not be fit to fight...
Boxing Scene

Usyk Offers Joshua Assistance For Comeback: 'If He Needs My Help, I'll Go To His Camp'

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the adage Oleksandr Usyk is offering Anthony Joshua after besting the Brit for a second time via decision. "If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him. He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working – Anthony, don't stop,” Usyk told Sky Sports. "I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can't give up. He must go forward.”
Boxing Scene

Yokasta Valle: All I Wanted Was To Get A Unification Fight; We Wanted Estrada But I Didn't Need Her

There was a time when Yokasta Valle considered her best shot at unification would come on the road against Seniesa Estrada. It was a sacrifice that she was willing to make, for the primary goal of adding another title to her collection. The latter has materialized for Valle, who aims to win the WBO strawweight title and defend her IBF crown in her showdown with Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1KO). The bout headlines a DAZN show Thursday, live from Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica.
