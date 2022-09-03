Los Angeles - In a lightweight clash, Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) demolished Eduardo Ramirez (27-3-3, 12 KOs) in two rounds. (photos by Ryan Hafey, Stephanie Trapp) Cruz began the fight by applying a lot of pressure and looking to damage the body of Ramirez. In the second, Cruz landed a big hook to the jaw and Ramirez fell flat on his face. Ramirez was able to beat the count, but he was gone. Cruz went right after him for the finish. Cruz landed a big combination and Ramirez crashed to the mat, with the fight being waved off quickly.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO