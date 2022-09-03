Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup
Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Isaac Cruz Destroys Eduardo Ramirez in Two Rounds
Los Angeles - In a lightweight clash, Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) demolished Eduardo Ramirez (27-3-3, 12 KOs) in two rounds. (photos by Ryan Hafey, Stephanie Trapp) Cruz began the fight by applying a lot of pressure and looking to damage the body of Ramirez. In the second, Cruz landed a big hook to the jaw and Ramirez fell flat on his face. Ramirez was able to beat the count, but he was gone. Cruz went right after him for the finish. Cruz landed a big combination and Ramirez crashed to the mat, with the fight being waved off quickly.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Says He Will 'Never' Settle Bad Blood With Tyson Fury; Open To Fourth Fight
Deontay Wilder apparently has zero resolve to bury the hatchet with his nemesis Tyson Fury. Wilder, the former heavyweight champion from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was involved in a thrilling trilogy with the WBC titlist from England. Their rivalry grew especially contentious heading into the third and final fight which took place last October; Wilder made numerous allegations that Fury cheated in their second fight — one accusation was that Fury had “loaded” his gloves — a view that Wilder evidently still steadfastly holds.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Everyone Who Said That I'm Old - I Gave You a War!
Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. scored three knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory over top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator that headlined a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Fury Confident He Will 'Clean Out' Joshua in Six To Seven Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has fired off a few verbal bombs in the direction of Tony Bellew - over some recent comments regarding Anthony Joshua. Fury was attempting to face WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Uysk in December - but the Ukrainian boxer is still healing up from last month's decision win over Joshua and doesn't plan to fight again until 2023.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official For October 29, Showtime PPV
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV. The bout will be contested over eight rounds at a catchweight of 187 pounds. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Derrick James On Spence Possibly Facing Crawford: "Crawford's A Great Fighter, It's A Big Task"
From the moment Terence Crawford made his way to the welterweight division in 2018, Derrick James had a strong hunch that both he and his unified star, Errol Spence Jr., would eventually have to meet in the ring. Thus far, both fighters have held up their ends of the bargain....
Boxing Scene
Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning
In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
Boxing Scene
Aleem: Time For Scared Boy Stephen Fulton To Come Out Of Hiding, Sign The Contract
Ra’eese Aleem was intent on sending a message with his in-ring performance. The unbeaten junior featherweight contender then made to state out loud exactly what he wants next in his career. "It's time for 'scared boy' Stephen Fulton Jr. to come out of hiding and sign the contract,” Aleem...
Boxing Scene
Chavon Davis To Return on Fundora-Ocampo Card, Then Fast Tracked To 10 Rounder
Chavon Davis is looking to build upon his highly successful professional debut. Back in May, the former amateur standout blew out Brent Oren in the first round of their bout that was scheduled for 6 rounds on the David Benavidez-David Lemieux undercard that took place in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares, Miguel Flores - Both Felt Draw Was The Wrong Verdict
Los Angeles - In his first fight in over four years, former three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) to an exciting majority draw after 10-rounds in their lightweight duel. Mares had a hot start to his ring-return, landing a series of sharp...
Boxing Scene
Gavin Gwynne: My Losses Made Me Train Harder, Work On All Aspects of My Game
Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) will be looking to show his ownership of titles is something that possesses longevity as he looks to get through the first defence of his British Lightweight title at The University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5. April 2022 proved...
Boxing Scene
Harry Garside Suffers Hand Injury, Withdraws From Gallen Card
A hand injury has unfortunately forced Harry Garside to withdraw from his upcoming Australian Lightweight title defence against Miles Zalewski scheduled for Thursday September 15 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane. Garside, who aggravated the injury during a recent training session, is disappointed that he will not be fit to fight...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Boxing Scene
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Offers Joshua Assistance For Comeback: 'If He Needs My Help, I'll Go To His Camp'
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the adage Oleksandr Usyk is offering Anthony Joshua after besting the Brit for a second time via decision. "If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him. He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working – Anthony, don't stop,” Usyk told Sky Sports. "I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can't give up. He must go forward.”
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle: All I Wanted Was To Get A Unification Fight; We Wanted Estrada But I Didn't Need Her
There was a time when Yokasta Valle considered her best shot at unification would come on the road against Seniesa Estrada. It was a sacrifice that she was willing to make, for the primary goal of adding another title to her collection. The latter has materialized for Valle, who aims to win the WBO strawweight title and defend her IBF crown in her showdown with Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1KO). The bout headlines a DAZN show Thursday, live from Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner Double Generates Huge Spotlight on Women's Boxing
It’s typical boxing that two of the United States’ biggest stars on the ladies’ side must go overseas for the biggest fights of their careers, but in the most important year in the history of women’s boxing, former Olympic teammates Claressa Shields and Mikaela Mayer don’t care.
Comments / 0