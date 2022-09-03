ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Top Asian News 11:49 a.m. GMT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

With no immunity, Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa faces legal troubles

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned home after seven weeks in exile following protests over economic hardships, could face legal action over forced disappearances of activists now that he has been stripped of constitutional immunity, a lawyer said Saturday. Rajapaksa flew to Colombo around midnight Friday from Thailand and was escorted under military guard to his new home in the capital. He has no pending court cases because he was protected by constitutional immunity as president. A corruption case against him during his time as a top defense official was withdrawn soon after he was elected in 2019.

Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge. Federal planning minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an “immense humanitarian response for 33 million people” affected by monsoon rains that triggered devastating floods. International attention to Pakistan’s plight has increased as the number of fatalities and homeless have risen. According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused $10 billion in damage. “The scale of devastation is massive and requires an immense humanitarian response for 33 million people.

US OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday announced a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island. The $1.09 billion sale includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, the State Department said. The largest portion of the sale, however, is a $655 million logistics support package for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program, which provides air defense warnings. Early warning air defense systems have become more important as China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province. The State Department said the equipment is necessary for Taiwan to “maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.” The administration notified Congress of the sale after close of business on Friday.

Rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary

TOKYO (AP) — Three bottlenose dolphins were released into the open sea in Indonesia Saturday after years of being confined for the amusement of tourists who would touch and swim with them. As red and white Indonesian flags fluttered, underwater gates opened off the island of Bali to allow Johnny, Rocky and Rambo to swim free. The trio were rescued three years ago from their tiny pool in a resort hotel to which they had been sold after spending years performing in a traveling circus. They regained their health and strength at the Bali sanctuary , a floating pen in a bay that provided a gentler, more natural environment.

Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

BEIJING (AP) — Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China’s crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive. “The so-called assessment you mentioned is orchestrated and produced by the U.S. and some Western forces” and is a “a political tool” meant to contain China, he said. It was a tactic long used by Beijing to deflect criticism from its mass detentions of Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience.

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years’ imprisonment with labor after finding her guilty of election fraud, adding more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offenses prosecuted by the military government. The latest verdict also carries potentially significant political consequences for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party by lending support to the government’s explicit threats to dissolve it before a new election the military has promised for 2023. Suu Kyi’s party won the the 2020 general election in a landslide victory, but the army seized power the following February and kept her from a second five-year term in office.

Myanmar sentences ex-British envoy to 1-year prison term

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a former British ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation to a year in prison for failing to register her residence, a government spokesperson said Friday. Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun confirmed earlier unofficial reports that former envoy Bowman and her husband, a Myanmar national, were each given one-year prison terms on Friday by the court in Insein Prison in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. Since 2013, Bowman has been heading the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, a business ethics advisory group that says its goals include the promotion of human rights through responsible business in Myanmar.

Biden to host Pacific Island summit with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will host Pacific Island leaders in Washington later this month amid growing worries by the United States and Western allies about China’s activity in the region. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the meetings Sept. 28-29 “will demonstrate the United States’ deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region.” Biden has invited Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Nauru, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tuvalu, Tonga, and Fiji to take part in the summit, according to the White House. The announcement comes days after the Solomon Islands earlier this week asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled, amid concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China.

Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people. including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 23 people were hurt. The explosion in the city of Herat left the courtyard of the Guzargah Mosque littered with bodies, the ground stained with blood, video from the scene showed. Men shouted, “God is great,” in shock and horror. The bomb went off during Friday noon prayers, when mosques are full of worshippers. Among the dead was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades.

N. Korea calls UN monitor on its rights issue ‘puppet’ of US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea called the U.N.’s top expert on the country’s human rights “a puppet” of the United States, warning Friday that it won’t tolerate an American-led plot to use the rights issue to overthrow its political system. North Korea’s government is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of its rights record, viewing it as an attempt to slander and rattle its authoritarian rule of its 26 million people, most of whom have little access to foreign news. Its comments come as Elizabeth Salmón, the U.N. special rapporteur on the North’s human rights, is making her first visit to South Korea this week to meet officials, activists and North Korean defectors since her appointment last month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What help are North Korean weapons to Russia?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells — many of them likely from its old stock — to its Cold War ally Russia. Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan “fake.” But U.S. officials say it shows Russia’s desperation with the war in Ukraine and that Moscow could buy additional military hardware from North Korea. The ammunitions North Korea reportedly intends to sell to Moscow are likely copies of Soviet-era weapons that can fit Russian launchers. But there are still questions over the quality of the supplies and how much they could actually help the Russian military. ___
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island. A steady stream of U.S. visitors has come to meet with Taiwanese officials since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August. China in response has stepped up its military harassment of Taiwan, sending warships, warplanes and drones toward the island daily. Led by Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy, the delegation met Thursday with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whose administration China has relentlessly sought to deprive of diplomatic recognition and participation in international organizations. Referring to China’s military threats, Tsai said the delegation’s visit “conveys rock solid support for Taiwan from the U.S. Congress.”
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new government on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to discuss a resumption of reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North’s nuclear weapons program. Family reunions are a highly emotional humanitarian issue because they involve people in their 80s and older who are desperate to see their long-lost relatives before they die. But North Korea, which often uses such reunions as a bargaining chip in dealings with South Korea, is unlikely to accept the offer because it has steadfastly rebuffed...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#South Asian#Myanmar#Southeast Asian#Foreign Policy#Politics#Colombo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
The Associated Press

Japan protests to Russia over military exercises with China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has protested to Russia over multinational military exercises being conducted on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan, and is seriously concerned about shooting drills by Russian and Chinese warships off Japan’s northern coast, an official said Monday. Beijing has been increasing its military cooperation with...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Decrying Ukraine war, Russian soldier seeks refuge in France

PARIS (AP) — Breaking the rules by taking a deep drag of his cigarette in a Paris airport washroom, the fugitive paratrooper rips his Russian passport in two and tosses it in the toilet, along with his military ID. It is Pavel Filatiev’s last act of defiance before turning his back on his country forever. Filatiev accuses the Russian military leadership of betraying their own troops out of sheer incompetence and corruption, chronicling what he’s seen in his online book “ZOV” — the three letters inscribed on many Russian trucks and tanks that also means “call” in Russian — as in a call to arms. The 34 year-old said he harbored doubts even before his army unit took part in the invasion of Ukraine and helped capture Kherson in the first days of the war. The son of a soldier, he served in Chechnya when he was just out of his teens. He knew there wasn’t supposed to be any rust on his machine and that his uniform wouldn’t protect him much against the winter cold.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Pakistani PM: World should ramp up climate change fight

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif told an American diplomat Thursday that the world must step up its fight against climate change to avoid more deadly flooding in the impoverished Islamic nation, the government said. Sharif made the comment in a meeting with Derek Chollet, a senior State Department official visiting Islamabad to assess damages and arrange for aid in the wake of floods that have killed 1,355 people, affected 3.3 million people and made more than half a million homeless. According to the statement, Chollet “affirmed that the U.S. would stand by Pakistan in the wake of this immense challenge, extend vital support, and help affected people rebuild their lives and communities.” The meeting came a day ahead of the first American planeload expected to arrive in Pakistan with supplies. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also was to arrive in Pakistan Friday to travel to flood-hit areas.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid Monday, its last transmission line disconnected because of a fire caused by shelling, the facility’s operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was informed Monday by Ukrainian authorities that the reserve line “was deliberately disconnected in order to extinguish a fire.” “The line itself is not damaged, and it will be reconnected once the fire is extinguished,” the IAEA said. In the meantime, the plant’s only remaining operational reactor would “generate the power the plant needs for its safety and other functions,” the agency said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Austrian diplomat tipped to head sensitive UN rights office

BERLIN (AP) — United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has proposed a veteran Austrian diplomat to head the global body’s human rights office at a time when it is facing harsh criticism from China for accusing Beijing of abuses against Muslim minorities. The proposal circulated to member states late Wednesday of Volker Tuerk, currently undersecretary-general for policy in Guterres’ office, needs to be approved by the U.N. General Assembly. Tuerk, who spent many years working for the U.N. refugee agency, would succeed Michelle Bachelet of Chile as High Commissioner for Human Rights, based in Geneva. Bachelet’s term ended in August with the release of a highly anticipated report on human rights in China’s western region of Xinjiang. The report accused Beijing of serious human rights violations against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups that may amount to “crimes against humanity.”
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy