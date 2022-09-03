ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Motorcyclist Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)

 5 days ago

According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday in San Angelo.

The officials reported that a motorcycle rider was taken to Shannon Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash happened on Sunset Drive when a driver [..]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

