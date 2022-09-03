ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA scrubs second Artemis I launch attempt

By Heather Monahan, Amanda Holly
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuQ2c_0hghC7iL00

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA is pressing pause for now on attempting to launch Artemis I from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center.

The second attempt to launch NASA’s Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center was called off on Saturday, marking the second scrub of the mission this week.

NASA officials confirmed during a Saturday evening briefing that they would not make any additional attempts to launch during the current launch period. The period closes on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

No official date has been set for the next launch attempt, but NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free said Saturday that they are now looking at launch periods in late September and into October. The Artemis I team has to work around the SpaceX Crew-5 mission that’s scheduled to launch from Kennedy on Oct. 5.

The Artemis I mission management team was trying to launch the new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft Saturday afternoon. The Artemis I mission will launch the SLS rocket – also called the mega moon rocket – and send the Orion spacecraft on a 37-day, 1.3-million mile test flight around the moon.

But as teams prepared to get the mission off the ground Saturday morning, they discovered a hydrogen line leak. NASA made three attempts to remedy the leak issue but were unable to do so.

NASA officials said the rocket will be rolled back to the vehicle assembly building for repairs.

What went wrong Monday?

Mission managers met several times this week to discuss Monday’s problems and analyze data recorded during the countdown before the mission was scrubbed. The team decided to move forward with a Saturday afternoon launch attempt. They did, however, update their procedures and timeline in response to Monday’s main issue involving one of the rocket engines apparently failing to cool down enough for launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LEMN_0hghC7iL00
A NASA helicopter flies past the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch was scrubbed. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

“Teams will adjust the procedures to chill down the engines, also called the kick start bleed test, about 30 to 45 minutes earlier in the countdown during the liquid hydrogen fast fill phase for the core stage,” NASA explained. “This will to allow for additional time to cool the engines to appropriate temperatures for launch.”

SLS Program Manager John Honeycutt said he believes Monday’s problem was actually caused by a faulty sensor and expressed confidence that the four main engines are good to go.

“The way the sensor is behaving does not line up with the physics of the situation,” he said.

Artemis Program

Launch Pad 39B, the pad that Artemis I will launch from, is the same pad Apollo 10 launched from. The Apollo program was the last time humans stepped foot on the moon, more than 50 years ago. In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo .

Under the new Artemis program , NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon. NASA is looking to establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface and use what they learn to eventually send astronauts to Mars.

Artemis I

Artemis I is NASA’s first step when it comes to achieving the goals of the Artemis program. It is an uncrewed mission, meaning there will be no humans on the flight. NASA calls it “the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the moon for decades to come.”

“The mission will demonstrate the performance of the SLS rocket and test Orion’s capabilities over the course of about six weeks as it travels about 40,000 miles beyond the moon and back to Earth,” NASA explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4BMI_0hghC7iL00
NASA’s new moon rocket was set to blast off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday morning. (AP)

On its website, NASA explains that the main goals of the mission are to “demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment” and to “ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown and recovery.” This will help when it comes to future missions – including Artemis II, which will be the program’s first crewed flight around the moon.

Artemis I marks the first “integrated test” of NASA’s deep space exploration system. If the mission launches Saturday, NASA is looking at a splashdown on Oct. 11.

Deep space exploration system

The SLS rocket and Orion, along with the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center, make up NASA’s deep space exploration system.

The SLS rocket is described by NASA as the world’s most powerful rocket. According to the agency, it is the only rocket that can currently send the Orion spacecraft to the moon safely.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcKZl_0hghC7iL00
    A comparison of the Saturn V and the new Moon rocket called the Space Launch System or SLS. (AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyYkD_0hghC7iL00
    A cutaway of the Space Launch System or SLS. (AP)

“SLS is designed specifically for deep space missions with humans and will send the Orion spacecraft to the moon, which is nearly 1,000 times farther than where the International Space Station resides in low-Earth orbit,” NASA said. “The rocket will provide the power to help Orion reach a speed of 22,600 mph, to escape the pull of Earth’s gravity [and] send the spacecraft to the moon.”

Orion, the spacecraft that will launch atop the SLS rocket, was designed to carry humans to deep space, according to NASA. The agency says it was “specifically designed to sustain humans hundreds of thousands of miles from home.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Mandan Police hunt for thieves who left truck abandoned, vandalized

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is searching for the individuals who stole a truck in Mandan and left it vandalized and abandoned in August. According to Mandan Police, the truck was stolen from Mandan during the week of August 22, and located in its current state abandoned and severely vandalized at Kimball […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

81-year-old Washburn man seriously injured in Bismarck crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — An 81-year-old man from Washburn was seriously injured after he drove across the median on State St. in Bismarck and struck a box truck head-on around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the 81-year-old was traveling south on State St. when the driver went across the median […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Shooting and Robbery incidents in Bismarck over Labor Day weekend

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Two arrests were made involving a gun being fired and a robbery in Bismarck over Labor Day weekend. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the first occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, around 2:30 p.m., involving a 28-year-old Bismarck man who shot a gun in the air within city limits at the […]
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BGR.com

NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Kennedy Space Center#Artemis#Orion#Sls
scitechdaily.com

Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater

The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid

NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months. The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year. After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials. With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft

Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth's orbit — here's what to expect and why it's important

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Jack Burns, Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, University of Colorado BoulderNASA's Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the moon after a half-century hiatus. The launch was scheduled for the morning of Aug. 29, 2022 but was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket's engines....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy