Jackson, MS

'We're suffering out here': Jackson residents and officials have been warning about water issues for years

By CNN Photos by Austin Steele, Nicquel Terry Ellis, Brandon Tensley
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
WAPT

'It's a long-standing issue,' EPA administrator says about Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.
James Taylor
WDAM-TV

Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
WJTV 12

Windsong Apartments residents receive water donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell worked to get clean water to the elderly by teaming up with the Scott County chapters of the Jackson State University Alumni Association and the Alcorn State University Alumni Association. Officials said more than 200 cases of bottled water were donated to Windsong Apartments on Tuesday. […]
POLITICO

There’s more trouble in the water in Jackson

What up, Recast family! A federal judge will appoint a special master to pore over a trove of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Plus it’s primary election day in Massachusetts. First, though, we focus on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city. Residents of...
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WAPT

New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
WJTV 12

Jackson schools receive tanks for cooking, drinking water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All 54 Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will soon be operating on their own water tanks instead of using the City of Jackson’s water. World Central Kitchen, a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit, teamed up with Home Depot to donate 600 gallon tanks to all of the schools, starting with Van Winkle Elementary […]
WJTV 12

Two face prison time for 2021 kidnapping in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars. The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the […]
