'We're suffering out here': Jackson residents and officials have been warning about water issues for years

Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
For Jackson and Flint, the water may be back but the trust is gone
Parents and grandparents in Mississippi and Michigan won't let young children drink water from the tap. They think it could be dangerous, whatever they are told.
Why Jackson residents don't trust the government to fix dirty water problem
The EPA is vowing to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi, who are facing a water crisis, but after years of living without clean water, many aren’t so fast to trust that the government will fix the problem. CNN’s Sara Sidner reports
WLBT
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Water pressure restored in Jackson, Mississippi, governor and city officials say
Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves and the city government said.
WAOK in the community to help Jackson, Mississippi residents receive fresh water
On Point with Juandolyn Stokes was broadcasting live for the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi to help the residents receive fresh water.
WAPT
'It's a long-standing issue,' EPA administrator says about Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.
City of Jackson ‘will be in an emergency even after water is restored,’ mayor says
The end of the Mississippi city’s crisis requires not just that facilities be fixed, but there be an equitable distribution of resources, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
RELATED PEOPLE
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
utv44.com
Truck load and a trailer full of water heading to Jackson, Mississippi Tuesday from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves said, "the tanks are full and water pressure is solid." However, for days, residents couldn't trust that water would even come out of their faucet, let alone safe, causing one local man and organization to take action in Mobile.
WDAM-TV
Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
‘It’s just time’: Longtime Hinds County Republican Party chairman resigns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pete Perry, the long-serving chairman of Hinds County’s Republican Party, has stepped down. “I’ve been in too long,” he said. “It’s just time.”. Perry has served in the position since 2004. He served in the same position in Neshoba County years...
Windsong Apartments residents receive water donation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell worked to get clean water to the elderly by teaming up with the Scott County chapters of the Jackson State University Alumni Association and the Alcorn State University Alumni Association. Officials said more than 200 cases of bottled water were donated to Windsong Apartments on Tuesday. […]
POLITICO
There’s more trouble in the water in Jackson
What up, Recast family! A federal judge will appoint a special master to pore over a trove of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Plus it’s primary election day in Massachusetts. First, though, we focus on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city. Residents of...
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
Jackson schools receive tanks for cooking, drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All 54 Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will soon be operating on their own water tanks instead of using the City of Jackson’s water. World Central Kitchen, a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit, teamed up with Home Depot to donate 600 gallon tanks to all of the schools, starting with Van Winkle Elementary […]
Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water pressure slowly improved in Mississippi’s capital city Friday but officials outlined numerous challenges and occasional setbacks as they worked to restore running water from the city’s aging, neglected water system to all in the city of 150,000. A minor leak in an...
Two face prison time for 2021 kidnapping in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars. The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the […]
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 5