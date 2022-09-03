'We're suffering out here': Jackson residents and officials have been warning about water issues for years

JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.

