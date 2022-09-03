Read full article on original website
Tencent Suffers Massive Selloff After Alibaba
Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY shareholders added $7.6 billion in shares to Hong Kong's clearing and settlement system, spurring speculation that its biggest shareholder, Naspers Ltd NAPRF, offloaded part of its 29% stake, the Financial Times reports. Earlier, Tencent's international investment arm Prosus backed out of its pledge not to sell...
Futures tick higher ahead of Powell's speech
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday after a broad market rebound in the previous session, with investors looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on monetary policy tightening plans.
Pipedrive Unveils Its New Evolved Brand, Reflecting the Company's Commitment to Driving the Growth of SMBs
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, unveils its new brand today. Leading with the tagline “The one platform to grow your business”, the new evolved branding embodies the company’s shift in its strategic focus and evolution into a multi-product platform to serve small businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005626/en/ Pipedrive unveils its new evolved brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tribe's Digital-First Model Might Bring More Transparency And Ease To Property Management
Tribe Property Technologies Inc. TRBE is a company in the emerging property technology (proptech) space that reports developing tech-driven solutions to offer a more holistic and streamlined way to meet the needs of property owners, landlords and residents in condominium and rental communities across Canada. Tribe believes that its digital-first...
BlueBay among bears unnerved by latest yen slide
LONDON/NEW YORK Sept 8 (Reuters) - The precipitous slide in Japan's currency has run so far and fast it's spooking big investors, and some are cutting bets that it will decline further, anticipating policymakers may soon step in to try and arrest the freefall.
FuelCell Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
FuelCell Energy FCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same...
These People Retired in Their 40s — Here’s How They Did It
Do you dream of retiring while you're still young enough to enjoy it in middle age or even earlier? Join the club. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to MoneyRead: How Much Cash To...
Endexx Acquires Controlling Interest In Non-Nicotine Vape Producer Hyla
Endexx Corporation EDXC acquired a controlling interest in Hyla US Holdco Limited, a producer and distributor of organic, plant-based, all-natural, zero-nicotine vape products. The acquisition provides two key benefits to Endexx in the near term:. an expanded international distribution network in 10 countries - Dubai, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom,...
