Tencent Suffers Massive Selloff After Alibaba

Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY shareholders added $7.6 billion in shares to Hong Kong's clearing and settlement system, spurring speculation that its biggest shareholder, Naspers Ltd NAPRF, offloaded part of its 29% stake, the Financial Times reports. Earlier, Tencent's international investment arm Prosus backed out of its pledge not to sell...
Reuters

Futures tick higher ahead of Powell's speech

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday after a broad market rebound in the previous session, with investors looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on monetary policy tightening plans.
The Associated Press

Pipedrive Unveils Its New Evolved Brand, Reflecting the Company's Commitment to Driving the Growth of SMBs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, unveils its new brand today. Leading with the tagline “The one platform to grow your business”, the new evolved branding embodies the company’s shift in its strategic focus and evolution into a multi-product platform to serve small businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005626/en/ Pipedrive unveils its new evolved brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Reuters

BlueBay among bears unnerved by latest yen slide

LONDON/NEW YORK Sept 8 (Reuters) - The precipitous slide in Japan's currency has run so far and fast it's spooking big investors, and some are cutting bets that it will decline further, anticipating policymakers may soon step in to try and arrest the freefall.
Benzinga

FuelCell Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

FuelCell Energy FCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same...
Benzinga

Endexx Acquires Controlling Interest In Non-Nicotine Vape Producer Hyla

Endexx Corporation EDXC acquired a controlling interest in Hyla US Holdco Limited, a producer and distributor of organic, plant-based, all-natural, zero-nicotine vape products. The acquisition provides two key benefits to Endexx in the near term:. an expanded international distribution network in 10 countries - Dubai, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom,...
