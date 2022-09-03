DETROIT – Oh, how glorious it is to start with such comfortable and dry air over Metro Detroit. Good Thursday morning! We have clear skies and those cool temps in the middle 50s before the sunrise if you are heading out for a little speed walking. Some of our western and northern suburbs have temperatures in the 40s for a brief time early today with some patchy fog in those usual spots. Slow it down and enjoy a very pleasant start to the day.

