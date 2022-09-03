ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Tracking weekend showers for one of the big games

DETROIT – Oh, how glorious it is to start with such comfortable and dry air over Metro Detroit. Good Thursday morning! We have clear skies and those cool temps in the middle 50s before the sunrise if you are heading out for a little speed walking. Some of our western and northern suburbs have temperatures in the 40s for a brief time early today with some patchy fog in those usual spots. Slow it down and enjoy a very pleasant start to the day.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

A taste of the UP for Michigan ‘trolls’: Where to find pasties in the Lower Peninsula

Pasties are beloved by Michiganders, so what better way to celebrate Upper Peninsula Day on Tuesday than with the savory treat?. The savory, midwestern-style empanada is what fueled mine and coal workers who worked in the Upper Peninsula. The baked pastry is originally from the United Kingdom, and beyond some of the original flavors, there are many variations that can be found in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn native is baking up success

She’s a popular social media baker with more than 300k followers between Tiktok and Instagram, and she’s from right here in Metro Detroit! Dearborn native Connie Kazan says baking is in her blood. The stay-at-home-mother of 4 posts videos of her baking on social media, and has received over 2 million video likes. One of her fans is “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare, who says she enjoys watching her fun-filled videos online. Kazan is taking her baking skills to another level, and has recently appeared on the network baking competition show, “The Great Chocolate Showdown.”
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Rain Shower#Labor Day
ClickOnDetroit.com

26K visit Mackinac Bridge for 2022 Labor Day Walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Twenty-six thousand people have visited Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 Labor Day Walk. The large gathering is an uptick in participation over last year. “We’re so glad to have had 26,000 people from across Michigan and beyond join us for this beloved event on such a perfect day,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “As anyone who has walked the bridge knows, we see so many sunny smiles and happy faces during the walk, and that was certainly what we observed this morning.”
SAINT IGNACE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan reports 15,854 new COVID cases, 83 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 15,854 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,265 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,786,213, including 38,121 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,770,359 cases and 38,038 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $1M Powerball prize

An Inkster man is looking forward to living debt-free after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Derrick Harrell, 46, matched the five white balls – 06-24-35-37-44 – in the Aug. 24 drawing to win the $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
INKSTER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan to begin bivalent COVID booster vaccine shots this week: What to know

Michigan health officials are planning to begin the rollout of newly updated COVID-19 booster shots this week. The FDA and CDC granted Emergency Use Authorization for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shots last week, from Moderna and Pfizer. The CDC recommended the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine for ages 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 18 years and older.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion

Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the major issues driving that motivation is abortion and women’s rights, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 found that a majority of Michiganders approve...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy