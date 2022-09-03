Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking weekend showers for one of the big games
DETROIT – Oh, how glorious it is to start with such comfortable and dry air over Metro Detroit. Good Thursday morning! We have clear skies and those cool temps in the middle 50s before the sunrise if you are heading out for a little speed walking. Some of our western and northern suburbs have temperatures in the 40s for a brief time early today with some patchy fog in those usual spots. Slow it down and enjoy a very pleasant start to the day.
A taste of the UP for Michigan ‘trolls’: Where to find pasties in the Lower Peninsula
Pasties are beloved by Michiganders, so what better way to celebrate Upper Peninsula Day on Tuesday than with the savory treat?. The savory, midwestern-style empanada is what fueled mine and coal workers who worked in the Upper Peninsula. The baked pastry is originally from the United Kingdom, and beyond some of the original flavors, there are many variations that can be found in Michigan.
Cedar Point retires Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster 1 year after Michigan woman struck
SUNDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point is retiring its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. The roller coaster has been closed since August 2021 after a metal object flew off the ride and struck a Michigan woman in the head. The woman was waiting to ride the roller coaster when she...
Dearborn native is baking up success
She’s a popular social media baker with more than 300k followers between Tiktok and Instagram, and she’s from right here in Metro Detroit! Dearborn native Connie Kazan says baking is in her blood. The stay-at-home-mother of 4 posts videos of her baking on social media, and has received over 2 million video likes. One of her fans is “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare, who says she enjoys watching her fun-filled videos online. Kazan is taking her baking skills to another level, and has recently appeared on the network baking competition show, “The Great Chocolate Showdown.”
26K visit Mackinac Bridge for 2022 Labor Day Walk
ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Twenty-six thousand people have visited Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 Labor Day Walk. The large gathering is an uptick in participation over last year. “We’re so glad to have had 26,000 people from across Michigan and beyond join us for this beloved event on such a perfect day,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “As anyone who has walked the bridge knows, we see so many sunny smiles and happy faces during the walk, and that was certainly what we observed this morning.”
Michigan reports 15,854 new COVID cases, 83 deaths over past week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 15,854 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,265 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,786,213, including 38,121 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,770,359 cases and 38,038 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $1M Powerball prize
An Inkster man is looking forward to living debt-free after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Derrick Harrell, 46, matched the five white balls – 06-24-35-37-44 – in the Aug. 24 drawing to win the $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
What’s next for Oxford High School alum who was eliminated from America’s Got Talent
OXFORD, Mich. – The Oxford High School graduate who wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent is continuing to have success but on a different stage. Local 4 caught up with Ava Swiss, who is currently singing in Las Vegas, to see what life has been like since her time on AGT.
Michigan to begin bivalent COVID booster vaccine shots this week: What to know
Michigan health officials are planning to begin the rollout of newly updated COVID-19 booster shots this week. The FDA and CDC granted Emergency Use Authorization for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shots last week, from Moderna and Pfizer. The CDC recommended the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine for ages 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 18 years and older.
Georgia investigators use DNA to identify man accused of killing Michigan woman nearly 34 years ago
DADE COUNTY, Ga. – Georgia investigators have named the man they believed killed a Michigan woman nearly 34 years ago. A woman’s body was found at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, 1988, in Dade County, Georgia. Her body was about 5 miles from the Alabama Stateline. She remained unidentified for 33 years.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion
Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the major issues driving that motivation is abortion and women’s rights, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 found that a majority of Michiganders approve...
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races
Democratic incumbents for the offices of Michigan Attorney General and Michigan Secretary of State continue to hold leads against their Republican opponents, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A new survey, conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, found that both current Michigan AG Dana Nessel and current Michigan...
