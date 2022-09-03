Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Decatur council approves revised police contract despite concerns over relaxed residency requirement
DECATUR — Over the concerns of a half-dozen African American community leaders and with its lone Black member absent, the Decatur City Council voted to accept changes to the collective bargaining agreement with the city's police union. The changes, ratified last month by an 89-19 vote of union members...
Herald & Review
Accused gunman pleads for time to hire lawyer
DECATUR — Accused killer Dionte A. Robinson told a judge Tuesday that he needed time while his family tried to pull together the money to hire a defense lawyer for him. Much is at stake for the defendant, who was warned by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that, if found guilty, he could be looking at going to prison “for the rest of your life.”
Herald & Review
Decatur mom jailed after blasting hole in floor during argument with daughter, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur mom is jailed after police said she pulled a gun during an argument with her teenage daughter and pointed it toward the girl before blasting a hole in the floor of the family garage. The 16-year-old daughter is quoted as telling Decatur police that her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Police investigate gunfire, fight at Decatur bar
DECATUR — Police are investigating the case of a man who fired a gun outside of a Decatur bar before getting into a wrestling match with one of the patrons. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the suspect still had the gun in his waistband during the struggle around 12:50 a.m. Monday inside the Port Royal Gastropub, 2880 North Oakland Ave.
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of trying to beat his girlfriend to death
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit paints a frightening picture of what police allege was a jealous Decatur man’s attempt to beat and kick his girlfriend to death. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava inflicted injuries so severe on the 27-year-old victim, police say, that she suffered multiple facial fractures in the Saturday attack. She was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield and Decatur police report that she remains in critical condition.
Herald & Review
Gooseggs: Carlinville hands Pana a shutout 11-0
Carlinville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Pana in a 11-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Decatur woman charged after assault and pepper spray attack, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after police said she ambushed a female victim, blasted her with pepper spray and then hit her over the head with an “unknown object.”. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the...
Comments / 0