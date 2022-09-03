ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Herald & Review

Accused gunman pleads for time to hire lawyer

DECATUR — Accused killer Dionte A. Robinson told a judge Tuesday that he needed time while his family tried to pull together the money to hire a defense lawyer for him. Much is at stake for the defendant, who was warned by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that, if found guilty, he could be looking at going to prison “for the rest of your life.”
Herald & Review

Police investigate gunfire, fight at Decatur bar

DECATUR — Police are investigating the case of a man who fired a gun outside of a Decatur bar before getting into a wrestling match with one of the patrons. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the suspect still had the gun in his waistband during the struggle around 12:50 a.m. Monday inside the Port Royal Gastropub, 2880 North Oakland Ave.
Herald & Review

Decatur man accused of trying to beat his girlfriend to death

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit paints a frightening picture of what police allege was a jealous Decatur man’s attempt to beat and kick his girlfriend to death. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava inflicted injuries so severe on the 27-year-old victim, police say, that she suffered multiple facial fractures in the Saturday attack. She was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield and Decatur police report that she remains in critical condition.
Herald & Review

Gooseggs: Carlinville hands Pana a shutout 11-0

Carlinville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Pana in a 11-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
CARLINVILLE, IL

