Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
Woman who texted late dad’s phone for four years receives reply on anniversary of his death
A woman who spent years texting her late father has revealed she received a reply on the fourth anniversary of his untimely death. Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas, said she sent her dad, Jason Ligons, a text message to his old number ahead of the 'tough day' of his death anniversary, but the last thing she expected was a reply.
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC
Preston dad suffers 60% blood loss in chainsaw accident
A father-of-three who suffered 60% blood loss in a chainsaw accident said he was "lucky" to be alive. Robert Gardner, 39, was cutting wooden logs in his garden when the power tool he was using bounced back and hit him in the chest. It caught in his T-shirt causing catastrophic...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
Chichester child abuser allowed to visit churches after jail
A woman who was sexually abused by a lay vicar has said she is "extremely angry" that her abuser was allowed to visit and work in churches around the country. Alesha Racine, now 59, was targeted at the age of 11 by Church of England lay vicar and choir teacher Michael Walsh.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police in fresh vow to identify girl's killer
Police will identify those responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel with the help of the local community, an assistant chief constable has said. Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green said already "the community has stepped forward". Nine-year-old Olivia was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman...
BBC
Derby taxi driver helps prevent passenger being defrauded
A taxi driver's chance conversation with a passenger led to him realising she was about to become a fraud victim. Nayyer Iqbal Bhatti, 52, from Derby, was asked by his female passenger - who he believes was about 80 - to drive to a bank 15 miles (24km) away. She...
BBC
Snapchat removes Maori tattoo filters after outcry
Social media platform Snapchat has removed a feature which allowed users to apply traditional Maori tattoos on their faces. The filters were pulled after their discovery prompted an outcry in New Zealand's indigenous Maori community. Maoris consider tattoo art as sacred, and it is taken as an important marker of...
BBC
Justin Bieber suspends world tour due to health issues
Justin Bieber says he is taking another break from touring to "make my health a priority". In June, the singer revealed he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The 28-year-old, who has been on his Justice world tour, now says recent shows have "taken...
BBC
Keith Davis: He was protecting the oceans - then he disappeared
Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body has never been found. Now the mystery of his death has shone a light on a maritime world that is largely hidden from view, writes Rachel Monroe. At my local grocery store in Texas, I can buy a...
BBC
Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game
A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend
A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
