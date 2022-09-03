Read full article on original website
Wordle Word of The Day Hints, Clues and Answer—Thursday, September 8
Newsweek has some tips and tricks to help you if the #446 "Wordle" puzzle from Thursday, September 8, has you stumped.
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Five Clues Erich Leaves 'The Bachelorette' as Gabby's Engagement Hopes Slip
"The Bachelorette" finale is rapidly approaching, but Gabby Windey fans think Erich Schwer's time is up after awkward scenes on the ABC series.
'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
Friend Warned Not to Let 'Blackmailing' Woman Who Owes Her $4.6K Move In
The Mumsnet user said they regretted telling their friend that they bought a house.
Husband Slammed Over 'Strange' Bedtime Demands While Staying With Parents
He was furious after his wife decided to turn in, telling her it was "rude to just take yourself off to bed."
Soon-to-Be Stepmom Backed After Leaving Partner's Sons 'Unattended' in Pool
"I don't think you were wrong," one commenter assured. "However, now you know to treat them like young children."
Woman Cheered for Dumping Boyfriend Over 'Weird and Embarrassing' Comment
"As her boyfriend, you should be the last person making her feel judged," said one reply on the viral Reddit post.
In-Laws Dragged for Expecting Their Dinner Guests to Pay Half Toward Meal
"You played the polite game and you lost!!" one user commented.
Meghan Markle Slammed By Journalist Featured in 'Archetypes' Soundbite
Australian broadcast journalist Allison Langdon has spoken out after an audio clip of her coverage of Meghan and Harry's wedding was used by the duchess.
Man Accused of Making Wife 'Look Crazy' at Housewarming Defended Online
The dispute centered on a note wife left in guest bathroom the in question man had failed to remove.
Woman Dumping Man After 'Destructive' Step-Kid Ruined Family Photos Backed
"This child is being deeply let down by a father who isn't addressing his daughter's clearly problematic destructive impulses," said one reddit user.
Dad Slammed for Questioning Cost of Daughter's 'Colossal Mess' at Church
"I would have been mortified and would have paid them double already," one commenter chimed in.
Man Cheered for 'Embarrassing' His Sister-in-Law at Her Wedding
"She and I don't have much of a relationship outside of your usual pleasantries, and I don't feel comfortable with her holding my son," said the man.
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks iPhone 14 Launch, Hints Nothing's Changed
After Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14, the daughter of company co-founder Steve Jobs took shots on her Instagram account.
Mom Banning Sister From Babysitting for Breaking Screen-Time Rules Slammed
"What I don't understand is why she doesn't care about how screen time affects him," raged the mom in the now-viral Mumsnet post.
KIDS・
The Meaning Behind September's Full Harvest Moon
The Harvest Moon is special as it refers to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox.
Kids' Stunned Reaction to Using Landline Phone for First Time Goes Viral
The response in the video left some viewers feeling out of touch, with one lamenting: ""I'm in my early 30's and have never felt so old."
Wife Backed for Refusing To Greet 'Rude' In-Laws When They Visit
"My husband thinks I'm being rude, but I think it's his family that is rude," said the frustrated wife in the viral Reddit post.
'MasterChef' Fans Spot Major Clue 2022 Winner Has Already Been Revealed
The top three contestants for the 2022 season of "MasterChef: Back to Win" have been revealed, but fans think they already know who wins.
