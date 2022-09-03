ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

5-year-old claims Beatrice Mayes Institute teacher's aide choked him, mother shares photos

HOUSTON - In a FOX 26 exclusive, a mother is in disbelief after her 5-year-old son came home from school with a mark on his neck telling her his teacher choked him. 5-year-old Cameron Sonnier attends Beatrice Mayes Institute located in Houston's South Park neighborhood. On Friday, his mother Denise Sonnier, says she got a call from the school nurse that rocked her to her core.
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Searching for a Missing Adult in National Forest – Christopher Loveall

NEW WAVERLY, TX — UPDATE: It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BODY DISCOVERED ON NEEDHAM ROAD

Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives are out tonight on Needham Road after a reported body was found in a drainage ditch. We will update as soon as additional information is available. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/body-discovered-on-needham-road/
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED

It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Current…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/missing-man-in-national-forest-located-deceased/
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
