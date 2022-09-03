Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
5-year-old claims Beatrice Mayes Institute teacher's aide choked him, mother shares photos
HOUSTON - In a FOX 26 exclusive, a mother is in disbelief after her 5-year-old son came home from school with a mark on his neck telling her his teacher choked him. 5-year-old Cameron Sonnier attends Beatrice Mayes Institute located in Houston's South Park neighborhood. On Friday, his mother Denise Sonnier, says she got a call from the school nurse that rocked her to her core.
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Searching for a Missing Adult in National Forest – Christopher Loveall
NEW WAVERLY, TX — UPDATE: It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
mocomotive.com
25-year-old serves time for new conviction in Montgomery Co. while free from jail on bond in Harris Co.
HOUSTON – In 2019, Joshua Ortiz-Lopez was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He bonds out of jail in October 2019 after 263rd Criminal District Court Judge Amy Martin lowers his bond amount to just $15,000. “That same year, he gets convicted of felony theft in Montgomery County,” said…
mocomotive.com
BODY DISCOVERED ON NEEDHAM ROAD
Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives are out tonight on Needham Road after a reported body was found in a drainage ditch. We will update as soon as additional information is available. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/body-discovered-on-needham-road/
Man shot through the window of car in suspected drug-related incident in Cypress area, HCSO says
Investigators said a bullet appeared to go through the victim's back and out of his chest. They believe the shooting may have been drug-related.
Click2Houston.com
Several streets shut down, people evacuated after suspicious package found at downtown Houston building, police say
HOUSTON – Several streets in downtown Houston are being temporarily shut down as police investigate a suspicious package found at a building, according to Houston police. The Wells Fargo Building in the 1000 block of Louisiana, where the package was found, has also been evacuated, police said. The intersections...
mocomotive.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Current…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/missing-man-in-national-forest-located-deceased/
Woman shot at least 5 times during argument outside NE Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
Deputies said the motive of the shooting is unclear, though they think the woman got into some sort of argument with the gunman.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searching Missing/Runaway Juvenile – Samara Houston
WILLIS, TX — Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on September 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Samara, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A268624.
Man shot at least 4 times while sitting outside food store in Third Ward
Houston police said the victim was sitting on the curb when a gunman in a white hoodie approached and fired several shots. Now, they're reviewing surveillance video.
Car crashes into popular restaurant with customers inside on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A crash is under investigation after a driver slammed into a popular restaurant while customers were inside, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at Komchop on Westheimer near Highway 6. We're told the driver crashed into the restaurant while...
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
KHOU
Teen found dead in bathroom of home in northwest Harris County
Witnesses said there were three witnesses who were detained. He said the person who was shot and the three people detained possibly know each other.
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
mocomotive.com
Teens accused of stealing catalytic converters at The Woodlands Mall arrested after high-speed chase, MCSO says
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Three teens were arrested last weekend after Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office officials said they stole catalytic converters off vehicles at The Woodlands Mall. On Sunday, MCSO deputies showed up at the mall after getting reports of suspects stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking…
Click2Houston.com
‘Just because she’s yours doesn’t mean I can’t take her’: Woman accused of trying to kidnap child at Walmart, report says
HOUSTON – A woman was arrested and charged after police say she tried to kidnap a 4-year-old girl at a San Antonio Walmart, according to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT News. Jessica Vega, 35, was charged with attempted kidnapping, which is a state felony. The mother of the...
Man shot by ex-wife's new boyfriend in E. Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot by his ex-wife's new boyfriend after an argument in east Harris County, according to deputies. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on Bandera Street in the Cloverleaf area. Deputies said the victim was standing outside of his ex-wife's home when...
Pasadena family-owned business loses trailer, but gets it back after internet sleuths come together
The Jumping Zone's owners couldn't afford to lose the main thing they use for their business. Thankfully, the community quickly came together.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
