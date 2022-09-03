ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo clashing with Thierry Henry and shushing the Arsenal fans is a moment that will go down in history

By Nasir Jabbar
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Thierry Henry
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA
The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak

MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highbury#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy