Cristiano Ronaldo clashing with Thierry Henry and shushing the Arsenal fans is a moment that will go down in history

Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
‘I’ve not seen the same Mo since’ – Souness claims Salah has been rattled by Man Utd ‘butcher’ Lisandro Martinez
LIVERPOOL star Mohamed Salah hasn't been the same player since he was rattled by Lisandro Martinez during the defeat to Manchester United two weeks ago. That is the opinion of Reds icon Graeme Souness who believes the Egypt international has looked a shell of himself since the 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak
MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
Gabriel Jesus fumes at Man Utd defeat as Arsenal were ‘so much better’ and tells team-mates to become ‘killers’
GABRIEL JESUS is adamant Arsenal were ‘so much better’ than Manchester United despite defeat - and they need to quickly shake off the frustration. The Premier League leaders came into Sunday’s game at Old Trafford on a run of five straight victories and dominated large parts. But...
Robert Lewandowski ‘has termination clause included in £216k-a-week contract’ as Barcelona deal is broken down
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI'S £216,000-a-week Barcelona contract has a termination clause inserted, according to reports. But his wages CHANGE every season throughout his four-year stay at the club. Lewandowski, 34, joined Barca from Bayern Munich in a £42.5million transfer this summer after declaring his desire to quit the German champions.
‘Not our problem’ – Blunt Juventus chief shows little sympathy to Cristiano Ronaldo over superstar’s Man Utd troubles
JUVENTUS chief Maurizio Arrivabene says he feels sorry for benched Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo - but insists it isn't his problem. Ronaldo left Juve to seal a fairy tale return to Old Trafford last summer. But the move hasn't gone to plan for the 37-year-old. Despite netting 18 Premier...
Brazilian star Marcelo welcomed by 20,000 Olympiakos fans
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A raucous crowd of about 20,000 fans welcomed Brazilian star Marcelo to Olympiakos on Monday. The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus. Marcelo, accompanied by his wife...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo mess up skill move twice in Man Utd warm-up for Arsenal leaving Fred seriously unimpressed
CRISTIANO RONALDO was left red-faced after failing a cheeky trick during Manchester United's warm-up before their clash with Arsenal. The wantaway forward did some ball juggling with Fred and new signing Casemiro ahead of the Red Devils' clash with the Gunners on Sunday. But his attempts to backheel the ball...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
